Indian Wells 2021: Cameron Norrie beats Nikoloz Basilashvili, set to become top-ranked Briton
This is Norrie's second title in his sixth ATP final of the season after winning his maiden crown earlier this year in Los Cabos.
Indian Wells, California: Cameron Norrie's breakthrough season reached a high point in the California desert on Sunday with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili to become the first Briton to win the ATP Indian Wells title.
Norrie rallied from a set down to earn his career best 47th win of the season and is the first player from Britain to lift the trophy, achieving what former finalists Andy Murray, Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski failed to do.
This is Norrie's second title in his sixth ATP final of the season after winning his maiden crown earlier this year in Los Cabos.
The first British man to rule the desert in tournament history 🇬🇧
🎥: @TennisTV | @cam_norrie | #BNPPO21pic.twitter.com/6rptUBHbtf
— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 18, 2021
The victory will also propel him into the top 20 in the world for the first time in his career, and move him past Daniel Evans to become the new British No. 1.
also read
Indian Wells 2021: Composed Alexander Zverev slips past Andy Murray, women's top seeds fall
Zverev advanced to the fourth round, coming from behind in both sets to beat two time Olympic gold medal winner Murray 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)
Indian Wells 2021: Daniil Medvedev powers through; Karolina Pliskova, Andrey Rublev exit
World No 2 Medvedev moves on to the round of 16 where he will face Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, who cruised past American Reilly Opelka.
Indian Wells 2021: Murray rallies to beat Alcaraz; Swiatek donates prize money on World Mental Health Day
Andy Murray will next face either third-seeded Alexander Zverev or American Jenson Brooksby.