Indian tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi roll back years with #FryingPanChallenge on Twitter

Ever wondered what it would be like to play tennis with a frying pan? Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi recently took up the 'Frying Pan' challenge, where the two were seen playing with the cooking utensil instead of a racket.

Paes went on to make a collage of his and Bhupathi's video of the viral challenge.

In the clip shared by Paes on his Twitter account, the former Grand Slam winning partners can be seen hitting a tennis ball on the wall with a frying pan.

The iconic song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge from the 1975 Amitabh Bachchan- Dharmendra starrer Sholay can be heard playing in the background.

“For all those who wanted to see us playing together,” Paes captioned the post.

"Bravo.. finally getting tech savvy in your old age @Leander,” Bhupathi commented.

For all those who wanted to see us playing together... 🎾🍳😂 @Maheshbhupathi pic.twitter.com/i1gmdfbDAZ — Leander Paes (@Leander) April 12, 2020

Paes had recently challenged his fans and followers on social media to take up the 'Frying Pan' challenge.

“Here's a challenge for you guys while we're in lockdown! How many can you do? I'm challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the #FryingPanChallenge, tag me, and I'll share the best few!" Paes had tweeted last week.

Bhupathi, who had partnered Paes in many men's doubles matches in the past, participated in the challenge and posted the video with a caption, “@Leander here you go, I tried your no look, talking to the camera version but I don’t have that kind of skill so I went down in size to a mini frying pan to make it challenging.”

"You've always had mad skills and I remember that volley winning us a few Grand Slams," Paes replied to Bhupathi.

Several sportspersons are taking to social media to interact with their fans. They are posting videos and pictures from their quarantine time.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown has been imposed by the central government from March 25 to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

India so far reported over 300 deaths and more than 9,000 people have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

