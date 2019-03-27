Indian table-tennis star Manika Batra parts ways with Delhi-based childhood coach, moves training camp to Pune

New Delhi: India's leading table tennis player Manika Batra has ended her association with Delhi-based childhood coach Sandeep Gupta and will now train in Pune with Sanmay Paranjape.

While both Batra and Gupta were unavailable for a comment on the split, TTFI secretary MP Singh confirmed the development.

"In the TOPS meeting held on 18 March, Manika conveyed her decision to the committee. It is a personal decision and we wish her all the best," Singh told PTI.

Batra started training at Gupta's academy here in Punjabi Bagh as an eight-year-old and their association comes to end after more than 15 years.

The 23-year-old paddler made history last year by winning as many as four medals at the Commonwealth Games including a singles gold. At the Asian Games, Batra and veteran Sharath Kamal almost did the unthinkable by clinching a mixed doubles bronze.

The Indian men's team too finished with a historic bronze at the Jakarta Games, ending India's 60-year wait for a medal at the continental event.

TTFI secretary also confirmed that Canadian Dejan Papic will join the Indian team as head coach by July. The players are without a coach since the departure of Massimo Costantini following the Asian Games.

"We have got the necessary approval from SAI, he should be here by July," added Singh.

