Indian swimmer Sandeep Sejwal wins gold in men's 50m breaststroke at Singapore National Swimming Championships

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 23, 2018 21:02:15 IST

New Delhi: Indian swimmer Sandeep Sejwal put up an impressive performance to clinch the gold medal in men's 50m breaststroke event at the Singapore National Swimming Championships in Singapore.

Besides, Virdhawal Khade grabbed a creditable silver medal in the 50m freestyle event with a timing of 22.68 seconds even as compatriot Aaron Agnel Dsouza crashed out in the semifinals.

News18

Sandeep Sejwal clinched gold medal in Men's 50m breaststroke event at the Singapore National Swimming Championships.

Competing against a host of international swimmers, Sandeep broke the Singapore meet record with a timing of 27:59 seconds to win the gold. He bettered his own time of 27.68 seconds in the semi-final by 0.09 seconds.

The 29-year-old had also won the silver in the men's 100m breaststroke on Thursday in 1:02 seconds.

Virdhawal, who was swimming back-to-back 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle events missed out on qualifying for the final of the 50m butterfly.

The 26-year-old Virdhawal, who beat Olympic champion Joseph Schooling to clinch the gold in men's 100m freestyle event, finished third behind Australia's Marks Edward and Mathew Temple in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Arvind Mani also found a spot on the podium, grabbing the bronze in the men's 50m backstroke event.

In the women's category, Aditi Dhumatkar and Divya Satija failed to progress beyond the preliminary rounds of 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly events respectively.


Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 21:02 PM

