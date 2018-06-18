You are here:
Indian Super League side FC Goa sign Indian midfielder Lenny Rodrigues from Bengaluru FC

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 18, 2018 16:20:03 IST

Margao: Indian Super League side FC Goa has roped in the services of midfielder Lenny Rodrigues ahead of the upcoming season.

The 31-year-old Goan started his career in Goa with Fransa-Pax and developed further at local heavyweight clubs Salgaocar FC and Churchill Brothers SC.

Representational image. Getty

The lanky midfielder went on to represent the senior team of Churchill Brothers from 2008 to 2014 before moving to ISL franchise FC Pune City.

After a couple of loan spells at Dempo SC, Mohun Bagan SC, and Bengaluru FC, the talented central midfielder made a permanent move to the ISL side Bengaluru FC.

Rodrigues has also been a regular in the Indian national team, making his debut in February 2012 against Oman.

"It feels great to be back home and back to where it all started for me. I'm absolutely buzzing to play for a club like FC Goa and I cannot wait for the season to get started," Rodrigues said


