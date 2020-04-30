Indian Super League side FC Goa appoint Spaniard Juan Ferrando as head coach

FC Goa has appointed Spaniard Juan Ferrando as the club’s new head coach. Ferrando, who was previously the coach of Greece's Super League club Volos NFC, will mentor FC Goa in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season and AFC Champions League campaign.

Ferrando had to step down from the position of coach of Volos NFC in January because he was suffering from a bacterial infection which affected his vision.

The 39-year-old will be replacing Sergio Lobera who was sacked by the club on 1 February. FC Goa in February had elevated Clifford Miranda to the role of interim coach.

“I am so incredibly excited to become part of the FC Goa family. I have been greatly impressed by the Club’s emphasis on their vision and style of play and I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity,” said Ferrando after his appointment.

He has been working as a coach since he was 18. His stint in football began with the academy at RCD Espanyol. He then moved to Barcelona B.

As his career progressed, he got to mentor teams like Terrassa CF, CE Hospitalet and FC RICOH Premia. He then went on to become the coach of Malaga.

Ferrando took the role of technical coach of various Premier League stars like Cesc Fabregas, Robin Van Persie and Angel Rangel in England.

Ferrando helped Moldova clinch a win in the Super Cup, after taking the charge of the team in 2013.

Praising Ferrando, FC Goa President Akshay Tandon said the new coach has had a positive impact on players “playing at the very highest level” and that Ferrando has had success wherever he has gone.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.