You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos sign forward Daniel Lahlimpuia on two-year contract

Sports PTI Jun 08, 2018 13:45:08 IST

New Delhi: Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos have bolstered their attack with the signing of young Daniel Lahlimpuia for a two-year tenure.

File image of Daniel Lahlimpuia. Image courtesy: Delhi Dynamos

File image of Daniel Lahlimpuia. Image courtesy: Delhi Dynamos

The 20-year-old forward, who was plying his trade with Bengaluru FC for the last three years, started his career with the Chandigarh Football Academy back in 2007, before moving to the AIFF Elite Academy in 2013 where he spent two years.

The striker from Mizoram was also part of the Chennaiyin FC squad back in ISL Season 3.

I am delighted to sign for Delhi Dynamos. The club's ethos is based on giving young players a chance and I feel at this stage of my career it is the ideal step for me. I want to contribute to the success of the club in the coming years, Lahlimpuia said.

Lahlimpuia played a pivotal role in Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup campaign over the years helping them reach the finals, while also leading the side to the next round this year.

The striker has been rewarded for his consistent performances by the national team as well, making his debut in September 2016 against Puerto Rico.

Lahlimpuia has represented the country in the age group categories as well and has also captained the U-19 side.

My aim is to give my 100 per cent in every game that I play and make the most of this opportunity. I want the fans to go home happy after they see our side play, the striker said.

 


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 13:45 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores