You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos complete signing of defender Narayan Das from FC Goa

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 17, 2018 21:51:29 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Dynamos FC on Sunday completed the signing of left-back Narayan Das from FC Goa on a long-term deal.

Narayan becomes the fifth Indian signing by the club ahead of the 5th edition of the Indian Super League.

The 24-year old left back joins after a promising season with FC Goa where he made 19 appearances and helped the side reach the play-off spots.

File image of Indian footballer Narayan Das. Image Courtesy: Twitter @DelhiDynamos

File image of Indian footballer Narayan Das. Image Courtesy: Twitter @DelhiDynamos

Narayan started his career with Pailan Arrows back in 2012, before moving onto represent the likes of Dempo and East Bengal in the I-League. The India international has also starred for FC Pune City in ISL Season 3.

"I am really looking forward to this new challenge in my career. Dynamos have built a promising squad this season and we are all geared up," Narayan said upon signing for the club.

Narayan joins Bikramjit Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Siam Hanghal and Rana Gharami as the new additions in the squad. His signing will also see Dynamos boast both the National Team full-backs as he joins Pritam Kotal in defence.

A product of the Tata Football Academy, Narayan has represented the Indian senior squad 24 times and was also part of the team that won the recently concluded Hero Intercontinental Cup.

"I am coming on the back of a strong season with FC Goa and with the National Team so there's this hunger of wanting more and winning more. I am hopeful that at Dynamos we can do that," Das added.


Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 21:51 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group E - 17 Jun 2018
Brazil
1:0
Switzerland
Match Center



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores