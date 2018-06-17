Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos complete signing of defender Narayan Das from FC Goa

New Delhi: Delhi Dynamos FC on Sunday completed the signing of left-back Narayan Das from FC Goa on a long-term deal.

Narayan becomes the fifth Indian signing by the club ahead of the 5th edition of the Indian Super League.

The 24-year old left back joins after a promising season with FC Goa where he made 19 appearances and helped the side reach the play-off spots.

Narayan started his career with Pailan Arrows back in 2012, before moving onto represent the likes of Dempo and East Bengal in the I-League. The India international has also starred for FC Pune City in ISL Season 3.

"I am really looking forward to this new challenge in my career. Dynamos have built a promising squad this season and we are all geared up," Narayan said upon signing for the club.

Narayan joins Bikramjit Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Siam Hanghal and Rana Gharami as the new additions in the squad. His signing will also see Dynamos boast both the National Team full-backs as he joins Pritam Kotal in defence.

A product of the Tata Football Academy, Narayan has represented the Indian senior squad 24 times and was also part of the team that won the recently concluded Hero Intercontinental Cup.

"I am coming on the back of a strong season with FC Goa and with the National Team so there's this hunger of wanting more and winning more. I am hopeful that at Dynamos we can do that," Das added.