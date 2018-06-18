You are here:
Indian Super League side ATK replace Teddy Sheringham with England's Steve Coppell as new head coach

Jun 18, 2018

Kolkata: Englishman Steve Coppell was on Monday appointed as the new head coach of two-time Indian Super League champions ATK following their disappointing ninth place finish in the last edition of the tournament.

File image of Steve Coppell. ISL

File image of Steve Coppell. Image courtesy: ISL

The former Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC coach will succeed Teddy Sheringham, who was sacked midway into last season after a poor string of results, following which technical director Ashley Westwood temporarily managed the team without any success.

Star Tottenham signing Robbie Keane was announced as player-cum-manager towards the end of the season as ATK ended the season ninth on the table with 16 points from 18 games.

Keane led his team to the Round of 16 at the Super Cup, where they suffered defeat at the hands of FC Goa.

The 62-year old Coppell guided Kerala Blasters to the finals of the 2016 edition, and last season he took charge of debutants Jamshedpur FC who ended fifth in the standings.

Known for his defense-oriented strategy, Coppell ensured that Jamshedpur FC had one of the best defence in the league stage of ISL last season, conceding just 18 goals, second to Bengaluru FC.

As a matter of fact, ATK had leaked 30 goals, the second-highest tally after Delhi Dynamos in the league.

"One of the world's most respected wingers and an exceptional manager himself, I am hopeful Steve will lead the way for ATK with his unique strategies and his enthusiasm," ATK principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said.

"ATK have a proud history in the ISL and I hope that with the hard work and skill, we can match the ambitions of our fans and everyone associated with the club," Coppell stated in a release.


Jun 18, 2018

