Indian Super League: FC Pune City announce signing of defender Keenan Almeida from Chennaiyin

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 30, 2018 21:14:10 IST

Pune: Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City announced today signing of Keenan Almeida to solidify their squad's defensive line-up for the 2018-19 season.

File image of Keenan Almeida. AFP

"Keenan is a very good player and will bring much needed versatility to our back line," a media release quoted FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel as saying. "He has a title-winning run under his belt with his previous club, which means he comes with the right mentality which matters a lot too," Modwel added.

Almeida began his professional career in Goa, playing for state-based outfits Salgaocar and Sporting Clube De Goa before joining FC Goa in 2015 for the ISL.  After spending two seasons with the Gaurs, Almeida was picked by Chennaiyin FC in the 2017-18 ISL draft.

Excited to join FC Pune City, Almeida said, "The club approached with a definite plan for me, something that I could immediately connect with. Getting good playing time is crucial for any player and that's what I will be looking forward to with FC Pune City.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 21:14 PM

