Indian Super League: FC Goa extend Spanish centre-back Carlos Pena's contract by one season

Panaji: Indian Super League franchise FC Goa has announced that defender Carlos Pena has extended his stay with the club for one more season.

Pena was a vital cog in the FC Goa team that reached the final of the ISL last season before helping it to its first silverware in the Hero Super Cup, stated a release issued Tuesday.

The Spaniard formed a formidable pairing at the centre of defence alongside Mourtada Fall.

With him playing as a centre-back, the Gaurs were able to keep 9 cleans sheets in 14 outings.

"This has been a good season for me. I have felt at home in Goa. I and my family are very happy with everything that surrounds the club and we are overjoyed to have been able to extend our stay for one more year," Pena was quoted as saying in the statement.

Officially official! 🐂⚽✅ Carlos Peña is here to stay 1 more year. #NowWeRise pic.twitter.com/SvJqhcjdwp — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) April 29, 2019

