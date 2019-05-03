Sponsored by

Indian Super League: Defender Seriton Fernandes sign long-term contract with FC Goa running till summer of 2022

Sports Press Trust of India May 03, 2019 20:41:48 IST

Panaji: Defender Seriton Fernandes has signed a new long-term contract with FC Goa till the summer of 2022.

File image of Seriton Fernandes. Twitter@FCGoaOfficial

Seriton made his ISL bow in 2017/18 as a Gaur after the club picked him in the 7th round in the 2017 ISL Players Draft.

He then went on to play a vital role in his first season in the club, establishing himself as the undoubted first-choice in the right-back slot.

He helped the club to semi-final appearances in both the Indian Super League and the Super Cup, a media release issued in Panaji said.

"Goa is home for me. Playing for the people and wearing the crest is something I really take pride in. To have the opportunity to play for the club is every Goan boy's dream. And now to have the chance to extend my stay here was something I couldn't say no to," stated Seriton.

