Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC sign Spanish winger Xisco Hernandez from Atletico Baleares

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 06, 2018 19:53:17 IST

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC said on Friday that they have acquired the services of Spanish winger Francisco 'Xisco' Hernandez Marcos on a one-year-deal.

File image of Xisco Hernandez. Image credit: Twitter@xiscohm31

Born in Palma in Mallorca, Xisco came through the youth ranks of local club RCD Mallorca before making his senior debut with the reserves in the 2008/09 season. After a two-year spell with the reserves, he moved to CD Puertollano in Segunda Division B the following season before returning to Mallorca B in 2011.

The 28-year-old winger who can also operate as a second striker and a playmaker becomes the sixth foreigner in the current squad and ninth Spaniard to play for the Blues since 2013. "I am very grateful for this opportunity of playing for Bengaluru FC. They are a big team in the region and I am eager and excited to come to India," Xisco said.

After short spell with Gimnastic de Tarragona in 2016, Xisco returned to Atletico Baleares midway through the season. The Spaniard's second spell with the Balearic Island club saw him finally break into the first team, playing in the Copa Del Rey against fellow La Liga club Sporting Gijon.

In fact, during the 2016/17 season, Xisco was an ever-present figure in the Baleares squad, featuring 36 times and scoring 13 goals to help them finish fourth and seal qualification to the promotion play-offs and the Copa Del Rey.

"I realise the responsibility of playing for one of the best teams in the country is huge. It is going to be a challenge for me, but I am very happy to belong to the Blue family now and I will be giving my very best," Xisco stated. Other new additions to Bengaluru's squad this season include Kean Lewis, Rino Anto, Sairuat Kima, Gursimrat Gill and Chencho Gyeltshen.


