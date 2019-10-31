Indian Super League 2019-20 LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Mumbai look to continue unbeaten run in first home match

Click here to follow all the live action from the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC.

Preview: Mumbai City FC will aim to secure a win over newcomers Odisha FC when the two sides clash in Mumbai on Thursday in their Indian Super League game.

Mumbai have so far played two games, in which they have won one and drawn the other against Chennaiyin FC on Sunday last in Chennai. Mumbai defeated Kerala Blasters in an away game in Kochi 1-0.

Hence the hosts, who have never won the coveted ISL title, would like to add more points to their kitty by winning the game, to be played at the Andheri Sports Complex, which has been their home turf for quite some time.

The Jorge Costa-coached team will have their hopes pinned on star forward Senegalese Modou Sougou, who was their leading goal-scorer last season.

If 34-year-old Sougou fires and plays to his potential, then the Odisha defence will have a really hard time. Last season, Sougou's chemistry clicked with skipper Paulo Machado and if the duo clicks again, then the hosts could have an easy outing.

However, Sougou will also have to adjust with the new set of forwards which include Tunisian Amine Chermiti.

Though the head coach will not have the services of their experienced midfielder Arnold Issoko, he has several good midfielders to deliver and these include Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Diego Carlos, Mohammed Rafique.

Midfielder Sourav Das will sit out due to an injury, it was learnt.

An area of concern for Mumbai was that they were over-dependent on Sougou last season and this time, they will look to overcome this shortcoming.

Mumbai's line will be manned by Pratik Chaudhari, Subasish Bose, Souvik Chakrabarti, who are expected to give a tough time to the Odisha forwards.

It is understood that defender Mato Grgic will sit out of the game owing to an injury.

Mumbai are expected to go in with Amrinder Singh as their goal-keeper and his role will be crucial for the team's chances. It would be interesting to see whether Amrinder can keep a clean slate or not.

On the other hand, Odisha are also looking for their first win of the season as they have suffered defeat in both their games played so far.

The team, based in the eastern state, will have to block Sougou from scoring if they want to end their losing spree.

With inputs from PTI.

