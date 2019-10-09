You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Indian sprinter Nirmala Sheoran banned for four years for doping, stripped of twin titles won at 2017 Asian Championships

Sports The Associated Press Oct 09, 2019 15:48:35 IST

  • The Athletics Integrity Unit says Nirmala tested positive for the steroids drostanolone and metenolone at a competition in India in June 2018

  • Nirmala, whose biological passport also showed irregular blood readings, 'accepted the charge and did not request a hearing', the AIU says

  • Nirmala had won gold medals in the 400 meters and 4x400 meters relay at the 2017 Asian Championships held in India

Monaco: Indian sprinter Nirmala Sheoran has been banned for four years for doping and stripped of two titles from the 2017 Asian Championships.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which manages track and field doping cases, says Nirmala tested positive for the steroids drostanolone and metenolone at a competition in India in June 2018.

Nirmala, whose biological passport also showed irregular blood readings, "accepted the charge, did not request a hearing and was ready to accept the consequences," the AIU says.

The 24-year-old Nirmla's ban was backdated to take effect on 29 June 2018. Her results from August 2016 to November 2018 were disqualified.

Nirmala had won gold medals in the 400 meters and 4x400 relay at the 2017 Asian Championships held in India. She ran in both events at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and was eliminated in the heats.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2019 15:48:35 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores