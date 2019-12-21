Indian shuttlers Maisnam Meiraba Luwang, Treesa Jolly enter singles finals at Bangladesh Junior International Series

Indian shuttlers Maisnam Meiraba Luwang and Treesa Jolly entered the men's and women's singles finals of the Bangladesh Junior International Series on Saturday.

Top seed Meiraba overcame fourth-seeded Malaysian M Fazriq Mohamad Razif 21-17, 14-21, 21-14 to set up a clash against Ken Yon Ong of Malaysia in the final.

Ken Yon beat India's R Vikash Prabhu 21-9 21-10 in the other semi-final.

In women's singles, top seed Treesa outwitted compatriot Adya Parashar 21-10 21-18 to progress to the final.

In the summit clash, Treesa will face Thailand's third seed Krittaporn Jiantanet, who beat Malaysian second seed Zhing Yi Tan 21-18, 21-14 in another semi-final.

Men's doubles pair of R Vikash Prabhu and Arun Karthik K lost 15-21, 11-21 to top-seeded Malaysian pair of Justin Hoh Shou Wei and M Fazriq Mohamad Razif.

Meiraba, who got a bye in the opening round, had an impressive outing this week as he started with a 21-18, 21-12 win over Zhen Yi of Malaysia before seeing off Arnick Plungvachira of Thailand 21-16, 21-14 in the quarter-finals.

