Indian shuttler Meiraba Luwang beats Ken Yong Ong to clinch Bangladesh Junior International Series title

Dhaka: India's Meiraba Luwang lived up to his top billing to win the Bangladesh Junior International Series 2019 in Dhaka on Sunday.

Top-seeded Meiraba, who hails from the state of Manipur, beat Ken Yong Ong 21, 14, 21-18 in the final, which lasted a total of 38 minutes.

Meiraba had defeated another Malaysian, M Fazriq Mohamad Razif, in the semi-finals. He was one of the five Indians in the main draw.

Meiraba had also clinched the boys' singles U-19 title at the Woncheon Yonex Korea Junior Open International Challenge last month.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.