Indian shuttler Meiraba Luwang beats Ken Yong Ong to clinch Bangladesh Junior International Series title

Sports Press Trust of India Dec 22, 2019 16:22:42 IST

  • India's Meiraba Luwang lived up to his top billing to win the Bangladesh Junior International Series 2019 in Dhaka on Sunday

  • Top-seeded Meiraba, who hails from the state of Manipur, beat Ken Yong Ong 21, 14, 21-18 in the final, which lasted a total of 38 minutes

  • Meiraba had also clinched the boys' singles U-19 title at the Woncheon Yonex Korea Junior Open International Challenge last month

Dhaka: India's Meiraba Luwang lived up to his top billing to win the Bangladesh Junior International Series 2019 in Dhaka on Sunday.

Representational photo. AFP

Top-seeded Meiraba, who hails from the state of Manipur, beat Ken Yong Ong 21, 14, 21-18 in the final, which lasted a total of 38 minutes.

Meiraba had defeated another Malaysian, M Fazriq Mohamad Razif, in the semi-finals. He was one of the five Indians in the main draw.

Meiraba had also clinched the boys' singles U-19 title at the Woncheon Yonex Korea Junior Open International Challenge last month.

Updated Date: Dec 22, 2019 16:22:42 IST

