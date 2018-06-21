Football world cup 2018

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth slips to third spot in latest BWF rankings; HS Prannoy falls to 13th place

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 18:41:08 IST

New Delhi: Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy on Thursday slipped three and five places to be placed at the seventh and 13th spots respectively in the latest BWF world ranking.

File image of Kidambi Srikanth. AFP

Srikanth, who had clinched the silver at the Commonwealth Games, has not played in any tournament since participating at the Asia championship in April, while Prannoy had decided to not defend his US Open title and it seemed to have affected their ranking.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal continued to remain static at the third and 10th spot respectively.

2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap, who had reached the finals at US Open last year, meanwhile, crashed out of the top 50 after he couldn't play at the tournament following an injury. He is now at 51st position.

Former world no 13 Ajay Jayaram, who had slipped out of the top 100 after missing in action due to a long injury lay-off following a hamstring injury, was rewarded for his semifinal finish at the US Open. He jumped 39 places to be at the 95th spot.


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 18:41 PM

