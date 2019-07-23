You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker takes admission in DU's Lady Shri Ram College for Women under sports quota

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2019 12:03:19 IST

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker has secured a seat in Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), where she will study political science.

The 17-year-old, who is a multiple ISSF World Cup gold medallist, applied under the sports quota and was eligible for direct admission in any college or course of her choice.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter to make the announcement and congratulate their athlete.

According to DU's guidelines, sportspersons who have represented India in competitions, recognised and funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will be given direct admission without sports trial.

These competitions are Olympic Games, World Championship/World Cup by international sports federations, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships by international sports federations, South Asian Games and Paralympic Games by International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

In May, Bhaker secured an Olympic quota for India when she finished fourth in the women's 10m air pistol event of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Munich.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 12:03:19 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores