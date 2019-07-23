Indian shooter Manu Bhaker takes admission in DU's Lady Shri Ram College for Women under sports quota

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker has secured a seat in Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), where she will study political science.

The 17-year-old, who is a multiple ISSF World Cup gold medallist, applied under the sports quota and was eligible for direct admission in any college or course of her choice.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter to make the announcement and congratulate their athlete.

Congratulations to our young #shooting champion @realmanubhaker for getting admission in Delhi’s prestigious Lady Shriram College in Political Science👩🏻‍🎓

🔹Our #TOPSAthlete has won gold medals at Commonwealth Games & various World Cups & has earned a quota for #Tokyo2020 @Olympics pic.twitter.com/mlLOaRKaPd — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 22, 2019

According to DU's guidelines, sportspersons who have represented India in competitions, recognised and funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will be given direct admission without sports trial.

These competitions are Olympic Games, World Championship/World Cup by international sports federations, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships by international sports federations, South Asian Games and Paralympic Games by International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

In May, Bhaker secured an Olympic quota for India when she finished fourth in the women's 10m air pistol event of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Munich.