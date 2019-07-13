Indian Olympic Association forms ad-hoc panel for functioning of taekwondo affairs

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association has formed an ad-hoc panel to run the affairs of taekwondo in the country and conduct the federation's election within six months.

The decision to form the ad-hoc committee was taken during the General Assembly of the IOA in December last year.

The five member ad-hoc panel will be headed by IOA joint secretary Namdev Shirgaonkar. The other members are SM Bali (IOA joint secretary), Sunaina Kumari (IOA vice-president), Digvijay Singh (IOA Executive Council member) and a nominee of the International Taekwondo Federation.

The ad-hoc committee will work as per the decisions of the IOA General Assembly and complete all (election) procedures within six months.

Earlier, the IOA General Assembly in its annual meeting in December last year had taken a decision to "register a new society for the governance of taekwondo in India, which shall replace as new affiliated National Sports Federation of IOA for taekwondo, till such time the new society is registered, five member ad hoc body to be formed in which one member will be from the international body".

The IOA had earlier formed an ad-hoc panel to run the affairs of its Assam unit and hold elections, while also constituting a governance committee for similar purpose for the sport of golf.

