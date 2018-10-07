Indian Keerthana Pandian beats Albina Leschuk to win girls' IBSF World Under-16 Snooker Championships title

Mumbai: India's Keerthana Pandian has won the girls' title in the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Under-16 Snooker Championships, her maiden international crown.

In the corresponding boys category, Ben Martens of Belgium clinched the title in St Petersburg, Russia, according to information received from the media cell of IBSF.

Keerthana won the girls' title by outclassing Belarussian rival Albina Leschuk 3-1 in the final. After qualifying for knockout stage as seed 4, Keerthana knocked out her compatriot Manasvini Sekar and Russian girl Alina Khairulina in straight frames 3-0 before meeting the defending champion and countrymate Anupama Ramachandran in the semis.

Keerthana had lost the first frame, but after that she played flawlessly to win next three frames and defeated Anupama 3-1.

Similarly, in the final, Keerthana went down after winning the first frame, but with scores level at 1-1, she geared up and played with full control to win next two frames and the championship.