Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar pulls out of Asian Games 2018 due to neck injury

New Delhi: In a blow to India's medal hopes in the Asian Games, national record holder high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has pulled out of the multi-sporting event, citing "tightness" on his neck.

The 19-year-old Delhi athlete, who studies business administration at the Kansas State University on a four-year scholarship, has informed about his decision to the Athletics Federation of India.

"He has sent us a short mail informing us that he will not be able to compete in the Asian Games. He said in the mail that he has tightness on his neck," AFI Secretary CK Valson told PTI.

"Since neck plays an important role in high jump, I think he has taken the decision to pull out of the Games. He is a medal contender, so it is a blow for us and the country," he added.

Tejaswin cleared 2.28m in March during the Federation Cup National Championships in Pataila to set a new national record, bettering his own mark of 2.26m set two years ago. He then had 2.29m in a meet at Texas in US last month.

The bronze winner in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games had cleared 2.25m.