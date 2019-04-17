Indian Golf and Turf Expo, South Asia’s largest golf trade show, will see confluence of great minds and brands of the game

The Indian Golf and Turf Expo (IGTE) returns to Delhi with its eighth annual edition scheduled at the capital city’s Thyagaraj Stadium Complex on 26-27 April, 2019. Last year, the show was held in Bengaluru, the venue of its inaugural edition.

South Asia’s largest and most comprehensive trade show is a unique event in India’s golfing calendar, bringing together the proverbial ‘backroom boys’ of the great game of golf. Without their undying passion, commitment, hardwork and skills, the game would not have reached the levels of popularity it has reached today, besides a certain Tiger Woods’ individual contributions, that is.

This year, the IGTE will see the confluence of some great golfing minds as well as some of the biggest brands and their representatives get together and share ideas and best practices to propel the next round of growth for the game in India.

Golf tourism leader Peter Walton (President & CEO, IAGTO — the global golf tourism organisation), Eric Lynge (Chief Executive Officer, Asian Golf Industry Federation) and golf marketing expert Mike Orloff (Managing Director, Golf Industry Central), will be among those who will capture the attention of audiences with their rich experience and expertise.

Golf technology today has also reached levels, which few could have imagined even a decade back and is constantly evolving. The presence of top golfing brands like Toro, Rainbird, Club Car, Mizuno, Callaway and others, will provide useful insights to all present into the latest golfing technologies and equipment in vogue around the world.

For patrons and officials of the 60 Indian golf clubs who will attend the IGTE, this will be enriching experience to take back with them.

The Golf Industry Association (GIA) awards, another annual showpiece, like always will conclude the IGTE and complete with dinners, cocktails and networking, the expo promises to be a lot of fun combined with a fulfilling experience.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.