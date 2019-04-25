Indian Golf and Turf Expo, South Asia’s largest and most comprehensive trade show set to tee off in Delhi

The Indian Golf and Turf Expo (IGTE) returns to Delhi with its eighth annual edition scheduled at the capital city’s Thyagaraj stadium complex on 26-27 April 2019.

South Asia’s largest and most comprehensive trade show is a unique event in India’s golfing calendar. This year the IGTE will see a confluence of great golfing minds and some of the biggest brands and their representatives. They will get together to share ideas and best practices to drive the next round of growth for the game in India.

Golf tourism leader Peter Walton (President & CEO, IAGTO - the global golf tourism organization), Eric Lynge (Chief Executive Officer, Asian Golf Industry Federation) and golf marketing expert Mike Orloff (Managing Director, Golf Industry Central), will be among those who will share their rich experience and expertise with the audience.

The presence of top golfing brands like Toro, Rainbird, Club Car, Mizuno, Callaway and others, will also provide useful insights to all present into the latest golfing technologies and equipment popular around the world.

For patrons and officials of the 60 Indian golf clubs who will attend the IGTE, this will be a hugely enriching experience.

The Golf Industry Association (GIA) awards, another annual showpiece, followed by dinners, cocktails and ample opportunity to network, like always will conclude the IGTE.

