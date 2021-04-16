Indian goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan signs for Icelandic club Hamar Hveragerdi
Hamar Hveragerdi compete in the third division of the women’s football league in Iceland.
India women's team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan is set to play in Iceland after signing for Hamar Hveragerdi. The announcement was made by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on their Twitter account on Thursday.
This will be the second time the India first-choice goalkeeper will be plying her trade outside the country. She played for two seasons for West Ham United Ladies in England on a semi-professional contract. She had joined the club in 2015.
With her joining Hamar Hveragerdi, Aditi has become the second Indian women’s footballer after Bala Devi to earn a professional contract at a foreign club. Bala plays for Scottish club Rangers Women’s FC.
The news comes after the upcoming edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL) was postponed indefinitely due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Odisha. Aditi won the IWL last season with Gokulam Kerala FC.
Aditi has been a regular for the Indian national team and recently featured in their recent matches against Uzbekistan and Belarus.
