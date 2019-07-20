Indian boxers Neeraj Goyat, Vikas Krishan challenge Vijender Singh following 'kids' comment

New Delhi: Not taking too kindly to Vijender Singh calling him a "kid" pugilist, Neeraj Goyat on Saturday challenged the Indian boxing ace for a fight in November.

Vijender on Thursday had called on boxing legend Amir Khan to stop fighting with "kids" and take him on after the Pakistan-origin British boxer had expressed a desire to lock horns with the Olympic bronze-medallist, claiming that the star Indian boxer was scared of him.

Khan was scheduled to clash with Neeraj at the WBC Pearl World Championship, but a month before the bout the Indian was hospitalised following a car accident.

Vijender's comments did not sit well with Neeraj, who took to Twitter to show his annoyance and in turn challenge the Haryana boxer.

"Calling me kid @boxervijender. I'm the only Indian boxer who has defeated a world champion in his own country #canxu #china. I want you to face @officialvkyadav (Vikas Krishan) and me and @amirkingkhan undercard in november this year. Are you ready?"

Asian Games gold medallist Vikas Krishan also backed Goyat's challenge.

"@boxervijender neeraj and @amirkingkhan are of same weight category let them fight. As @GoyatNeeraj said we are of same weight category,we must fight under their card in November this year. Let's face each other in the ring," Vikas tweeted.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Vijender, fresh from his 11th straight win in the professional circuit, had said: "I am ready to fight with Amir. He picked a junior boxer to fight. Neeraj Goyat is way junior to me. I had said before and I am saying it again I am ready to fight whenever he tells me to. He should stop fighting kids.