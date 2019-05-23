Indian basketball player Vaishnavi Yadav signed by USA's Pensacola State women's team

Indian basketball is in for good news as Vaishnavi Yadav, a 5'7" guard, has signed for USA's Pensacola State women's basketball team.

Vaishnavi, who hails from Allahabad in India, first made the headlines last year when she scored 71 points in the 69th Junior National Championship against Kerala — the most by a women's player at the national level. She was named the MVP at the state nationals.

The baller has also represented the national team in the FIBA Asia U18 3x3 Championship, FIBA Asia U16 Championship and the FIBA U16 Asia Cup apart from being the MVP Award winner at the first ever NBA Academy India.

Upon the signing of Vaishnavi, Pensacola State women's basketball team head coach Penny Belford said: "We are very excited to have Vaishnavi join the Lady Pirate family. She will bring a wealth of playing experience and excitement for the upcoming season."

Vaishanavi is excited with her move to Pensacola and hopes to inspire her fellow nationals.

"I am very excited to have the tremendous opportunity to attend Pensacola State University. I would like to thank India Basketball, NBA Academy Women's Program, and Coach Blair Hardiek for making this possible. I hope to take India to the next level by learning all I can about the game and then sharing the knowledge with other basketball players from my country. I hope I can inspire others from India to work hard and go for their dreams," she said.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.