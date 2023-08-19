India women's wrestling team wins first-ever gold medal at U-20 World Championships
India's U-20 wrestlers won the country's first-ever team gold medal at a World Championships.
India’s female junior wrestlers created history in Amman, Jordan on Friday by clinching the gold medal at the U-20 World Championships. It is the first time an Indian female team has topped the standings at a world championship – across age categories.
On Friday, Antim Panghal won her second world championship gold medal to become the first Indian woman wrestler to win back-to-back U20 titles. The 53kg category grappler beat Ukraine’s Mariia Yefremova 4-0 for the top spot.
“When I reached Amman, I had only one goal that I have to win gold again,” Panghal said. “I wanted to perform better than last year. The next day I came to know that I will be going to the Asian Games. So I felt that if I perform well in Amman, everyone will think that I am capable.”
“I checked her bouts and she uses her grip on the left hand and throws the cradle,” Panghal said on her opponent in the final. “She did grip my left hand but I was aware of the move. Also, in the final, I wanted to keep myself away from injury. Every competition is important but there are senior-level competitions coming up so I needed to be safe.”
Savita (62kg) was also crowned as the world championship with a technical superiority win over Venezuela’s A Paola Montero Chirinos.
Meanwhile, Antim Kundu (65kg) bagged the silver medal as she finished behind local wrestler Eniko Elekes.
In a phenomenal show, seven Indian wrestlers won medals at the U-20 World Championships including three gold medals (Antim Panghal (53kg), Savita (62kg), Priya Malik (76kg)) one silver (Antim Kundu (65kg)) and three bronze (Reena (57kg), Arju (68kg) and Harshita (72kg)).
By virtue of India’s medal tally and comprehensive show, they tallied 140 points to finish ahead of Japan (129 points) and United States (118 points).
Senior wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Yogeshwar Dutt congratulated the wrestlers for their performance in Jordan. “Heart touching moment. First time in wrestling history, India 🇮🇳 wins the women’s team 🥇 at a World Championships. Congratulations to all girls and coaches,” wrote Sakshi.
Yogeshwar congratulated both Priya and Antim Panghal separately for making the country proud.
“देश की बेटी प्रिया मलिक ने अंडर-20 वर्ल्ड कुश्ती चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीत कर देश का मस्तक ऊँचा किया है।🇮🇳” (India’s daughter Priya Malik has made the country proud by winning the gold medal at U-20 World Championship).
For Antim Panghal, he wrote: “वर्ल्ड जूनियर कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप में लगातार दूसरा स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर अंतिम पंघाल ने इतिहास रचा है। बहुत बहुत बधाइयाँ Antim Panghal बेटा💐” (Antim Panghal creates history by winning a second straight medal at a World Junior Championship. Congratulations!)
