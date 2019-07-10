India women's striker Sanju Yadav hails Sunil Chhetri for inspiring a generation of footballers

New Delhi: An ardent Sunil Chhetri fan, Indian women's football team striker Sanju Yadav says the men's team skipper is an inspiration for a generation of players who took up the sport in the country.

Sanju is amongst the generation of Indian footballers who have spent a considerable part of their formative years watching and learning from Chhetri.

At a young age of 21, Sanju has gone on to become one of the regulars in the Indian women's national team.

"I am a big fan of Sunil Chhetri. I used to watch him play when I was younger, and I still try to watch his matches whenever I can, be it for club or for the country," said Sanju.

"The dedication with which he plays his football is equal to none."

She further went on to explain the big role that Chhetri, who was named the AIFF Men's Footballer of the Year 2018-19 earlier this week, has played in improving the sport in the country.

"He's done so much for Indian football. He's been playing for the national team for such a long time now, that an entire generation has grown up idolising him. He is certainly an inspiration to all of us who want to move Indian football ahead," Sanju said.

The senior women's national team is currently training in New Delhi under head coach Maymol Rocky, as a part of the side's preparation for the upcoming COTIF Cup in Spain, and the AFC Women's Championship Qualifiers later this year.

Being one of the fastest players in the team, Sanju is a natural winger for the side. However she wants to use the camp to sharpen her other skills in order to become a complete footballer.

"Speed is one of the stronger points in my game. I've always been fast, even when I was a kid. But I do not want to be a one-trick pony. That is why such camps are so instrumental for us. I am working on the other aspects of my game as well, in order to improve my overall play," Sanju signed off.

