India women's hockey team secures place in Olympics qualifiers final round

Hiroshima: The Indian women's hockey team Saturday secured a place in the final round of Tokyo Olympic qualifiers after beating lower-ranked Chile 4-2 in the semifinals of FIH Series Finals.

Chile took a surprise lead in the 18th minute through Carolina Garcia but India restored parity in the 22nd minute through Gurjit Kaur as the two sides went into the half-time at 1-1.

India then took a two-goal lead with Navneet Kaur scoring in the 31st minute and Gurjit Kaur finding the target for the second time (37th) in the match.

Manuela Urroz scored Chile's second goal in the 43rd minute to reduce the gap to 3-2 before Indian captain Rani Rampal took the game beyond the reach of the South Americans with a 57th minute strike.

In the final on Sunday, India will play against Japan, who beat Russia in a shootout. They were tied 1-1 at the end of four quarters. In the shootout, Japan prevailed 3-1.

The top two teams from this tournament qualify for the final round of 2020 Olympics qualifiers to be held later this year.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.