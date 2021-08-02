Sports

India women's hockey team scripts history at Tokyo Olympics; Kamalpreet Kaur finishes sixth in discus throw final

Check out photos from Day 10 of Tokyo Olympics 2020

FP Sports August 02, 2021 20:42:38 IST
India women's hockey team scripts history at Tokyo Olympics; Kamalpreet Kaur finishes sixth in discus throw final
India's Neha Goyal and Navneet Kaur celebrate the country's 1-0 win over Australia in the quarter-finals of the women's hockey tournament on Monday. This is for the first time that the women's team have entered semi-finals at Olympics, where they will face Argentina. AFP

India's Kamalpreet Kaur finished in sixth place at the women's discus throw final, in a contest that was interrupted by rain. Her best attempt was at a distance of 63.70m. AFP

Dutee Chand finished in last place at Heat 4 of the 200m women's race, thereby failing to qualify for the semi-finals. Twitter @WeAreTeamIndia

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza finished 23rd overall in the eventing category, thereby missing out on a medal. Twitter @jswsports

Players of the Canada women's football team celebrate after winning the semi-final against USA 1-0 on Monday. AFP

