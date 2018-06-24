Football world cup 2018

India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne believes tour to Spain was ideal preparation for FIH World Cup

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 24, 2018 15:19:55 IST

New Delhi: Women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said the just-concluded Spain tour has been an ideal preparation for India ahead of next month's FIH World Cup in London.

Marijne believes the Indian girls have raised their level in recent times and will now have the chance to fine-tune their fitness levels and speed when they regroup for the national camp in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

File image of Sjoerd Marijne. Firstpost/Neeraj Tiwari

"Our team's performance during the Spain Tour showed that we are raising our levels at the right time and that the players are adjusting well to the way we intend to play. In the upcoming three weeks we will be focusing on fine-tuning our fitness levels and maintaining speed in our play throughout 60 minutes," said Marijne.

"I believe that the players showed a good mentality throughout the five matches in Spain and experienced what we need to do to play at a high level against a tactically strong opposition."

"We will now take the last step in working on our fitness and speed which will prepare us perfectly for the first match against England at the Women's World Cup in London," the Dutchman said ahead of the national camp.

Hockey India on Saturday named 48 players for the senior women's national camp to commence at the Sports Authority of India South Centre in Bengaluru on Tuesday ahead of the World Cup to be held in London, starting 21 July.

The Indian women's team has recently returned from their Spain Tour where they played five matches against the host nation.

World No 10 India registered two victories, beating the World No 11 Spanish team 3-2 in the third match and 4-1 in the fifth match while drawing the second match 1-1.


