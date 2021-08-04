Sports

India women go down fighting despite determined performance in hockey semis; Ravi Dahiya enters men’s 57kg final

Check out some photos from Day 12 of Tokyo Olympics 2020

On day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the India women's hockey team went down fighting to Argentina 1-2 in the semi-finals, to end their hopes for a gold. The Indians will now play Great Britain in the bronze medal match. AFP

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya assured India of another medal after reaching the final of the men's freestyle 57 kg category. He beat Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semi-final. AP

Neeraj Chopra topped the qualification round in Group A as he qualified for the javelin throw final. Neeraj's first throw of 86.65 was sufficient, with his throw going past the qualification criteria of 83.50. AP

Lovlina Borrgohain clinched bronze in women's boxing after losing to Turkey's Busenaz Sürmeneli 0-5 in the semi-final. AP

Canada's Andre de Grasse set a national record of 19.62 seconds as he clinched the men's 200m gold medal. AP

The duo of Matthew Welcher and Will Ryan clinched gold for Australia in the men's 470 sailing, finishing ahead of Sweden and Spain. AFP

