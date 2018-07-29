Preview: After a below-par start to their women's hockey World Cup campaign, India face a do-or-die situation against a higher-ranked United States in their final Pool B match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Sunday.
With one draw (1-1 against England), one loss (0-1) against Ireland, India are placed third in the Pool B points table. The Americans too have drawn once against England and lost 1-3 to Ireland.
Both India and the USA have one point each with India being ahead due to goal difference.
But on both occasions, World No 10 India failed to convert their numerous goal-scoring opportunities, which they cannot afford against No 7-ranked USA.
While hailing the team's structure and planning, India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said in a statement: "The team's structure and planning is good which enabled us to create chances in the striking circle but not being able to convert these chances into goals cost us the match."
He further added that though the team is disappointed that they could not come up with a winning performance against Ireland, they take heart from the fact that they created more opportunities.
"We made 27 circle entries against Ireland while had made just 10 against England. Though playing against these two teams is very different from each other, it is frustrating that we could not convert a single goal from these chances (15 shots on goal) against Ireland.
"But at the same time I take this as a positive that we have the abilities to puncture any team's defence to create potential opportunities. When we play the USA, the emphasis would certainly be on scoring from these opportunities created. We have to execute better and the girls are working for that," Marijne added.
While the forward-line needs to ensure they score from the opportunities, the team's defence has held strong.
While Ireland made just 10 circle entries, England made 34.
"Our defence will be one of our advantages against the USA. The loss against Ireland has not affected the confidence of the team because we know that if we have created enough chances against Ireland while our defence has held strong, we can do the same against the USA too," the coach said.
To remain in contention for a quarterfinal berth, India need a win or a draw from Sunday's game.
"It is a must-win match for us on Sunday and there is no doubt that," Marijne said.
Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 22:41 PM
22:41 (IST)
And that's the end of the 3rd Q.
It's 1-1.
India equalised through Rani Rampal.
22:38 (IST)
Melissa Gonzalez gets a green card.
And at the other end, Savita brings off two saves.
USA pushing hard now.
It's 1-1.
22:34 (IST)
USA quick on the release.
They are rushing the Indians.
India using the long ball to find forwards upfront.
22:31 (IST)
Paolino gets a green card.
India trying their best to gain supremacy in the midfield.
22:31 (IST)
Lovely move between Namita and Goyal.
But the US GK is quick on the move.
India on the attack.
22:29 (IST)
India need to release ball early.
Have to increase pace and keep the USA guessing.
It's 1-1.
22:26 (IST)
GOAL!
INDIA HAVE EQUALISED.
WC DREAM STILL ALIVE.
RANI RAMPAL STRIKES OFF A PC.
IT'S 1-1.
22:25 (IST)
PC 5 for India early in the 3rd Q.
22:23 (IST)
3rd Q to start.
The next 30 minutes so important for India.
And for the USA.
At stake is a place in the knock-out.
22:19 (IST)
With two quarters left, India have time but they need to push out to the flanks.
Releasing the ball early will solve some issues.
Can't completely break structure at the back as one more goal will give the game to the USA.
Important thing is to stick to the process and play calmly.
22:16 (IST)
India have work to do.
After initial pressing hard in the 2nd Q, India dropped off the pace.
Yielded space in the midfield as USA swept in.
The Americans had two PC's but couldn't score.
22:14 (IST)
Savita Punia saves the PC.
And that's the hooter for the end of the 2nd Q.
At half time, USA lead 1-0.
22:13 (IST)
44 seconds left.
3rd PC for USA.
22:12 (IST)
Vittese Michelle slams the PC wide.
India surviving.
Just a minute left in the 2nd Q.
USA lead 1-0.
22:10 (IST)
USA get the PC.
India lose their referral.
22:08 (IST)
Goalmouth melee out there.India clear the ball.
USA refer but the other umpire points for a PC.
India now referring.
22:06 (IST)
Lovely tackling by Namita Toppo.
USA pushing hard now.
They want another goal.
22:04 (IST)
India trying to catch the ball in the midfield.
They shouldn't panic.
Build-up needed to get into the US half and circle.
22:02 (IST)
Lalremsiami gets a green card.
India's 2nd green of the match.
22:00 (IST)
India more pro-active in the 2nd Q and are making a concentrated effort to get that equaliser.
Namita Toppo playing well.
21:59 (IST)
Good strike by Rani.
But the rebound falls a bit wide.
That's the 4th PC gone.
21:57 (IST)
India have their 4th PC.
21:55 (IST)
USA get their 1st PC but India defend well.
21:54 (IST)
Deepika gets a green card.
Rani has the space but it's a poor finish. Weak push.
21:52 (IST)
2nd Q starts with the US leading.
India chasing an equaliser now.
They have blown away 3 PC's in the 1st Q.
21:50 (IST)
And that's a bad flick from Gurjit.
It's wide off the mark and that's the end of the 1st Q.
USA lead 1-0.
21:49 (IST)
Not much pace on the flick by Gurjit.
Briggs saves the flick.
USA lead 1-0.
But India have a 3rd PC with 32 seconds left.
21:47 (IST)
India's 2nd PC.
Can India get the equaliser?
21:46 (IST)
Two minutes left in the 1st Q.
And Rani Rampal is back on the pitch.
21:45 (IST)
Goal coming against the run of play.
India went to sleep for a few seconds and the USA had the space in the circle.
Yet India let two forwards unmarked.
Paolino's push sneaks through Savita's pads.
21:44 (IST)
GOAL!
USA GETS THE LEAD.
IT'S PAOLINO.
USA 1-0.
21:42 (IST)
US getting into the act now and stretching the flanks.
Most of the attacks are from the right.
India will do well to use a few aerial balls.
21:40 (IST)
And the US defence saves the PC.
India need a few good indirect variations.
21:38 (IST)
Monika creating a lot of space and India get their 1st PC.
Great opportunity here.
21:37 (IST)
Both teams trying to get a foothold.
The US team quite close to getting a shot on the Indian goal.
And its back to rotating.
21:34 (IST)
Bad twist on the ankle for Rani. Hopefully, it's not a bad one.
They will ice it and bring her back.
21:33 (IST)
Early aggression from India. They almost went for a referral in the first minute looking for a PC.
In fact, they should have gone for one.
21:31 (IST)
There will be nerves.
And the match begins.
India vs USA.
21:27 (IST)
And that's the Indian National Anthem.
21:26 (IST)
Despite the head-to-head against them, the Indians have a team that can create issues for the US team.
Skills will have to be showcased with bouts of ball rotation that gives India a build-up in the midfield.
Both teams almost ready now.
Few minutes left for the match to begin.
21:23 (IST)
More pressure on the US team as they need a win while India can hold out for a draw if it comes to that.
For Indian coach Sjoerd Marijne, there is a lot at stake. He needed a good result at the World Cup and things can roll from here.
But the Indian women have to be compact in their possession and use both the flanks.
Hopefully, the Indian PC drill that failed against Ireland can fire today.
21:21 (IST)
But in a tournament where upsets have been the order and teams like Ireland and Italy qualifying, India surely has a chance.
India are ranked 10th and the USA 7th.
Both the teams have a chance. And the team that plays steady hockey taking risks when it should be taken will clinch the game.
21:17 (IST)
First the head-to-head:
India don't fare too well here.
In 28 matches played between both the nations, India have won only 4 with the USA winning 16.
8 have been drawn.
In their last match, USA beat India 4-1.
21:11 (IST)
Welcome to the 2018 Women's Hockey World Cup.
It's India vs USA.
Crunch match - the winner gets a cross over match, a place in the knockout, one step away from a QF place.
20:41 (IST)
India vs USA
Ahead of India's do-or-die clash against the USA, read Sundeep Misra's preview of the match.
20:20 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2018 Women's hockey World Cup match between India and the USA.