India vs Tajikistan, LIVE SCORE, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: Sunil Chhetri and Co aim for winning start

Sports FP Sports Jul 07, 2019 19:10:42 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

India vs Tajikistan, LIVE SCORE, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: Sunil Chhetri and Co aim for winning start

  • 19:10 (IST)

    Here's the squad India coach Igor Stimac has picked for the tournament:

    Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith.

    Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, Subhasish Bose, Narender Gahlot, Jerry Lalrinzuala.

    Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Mandar Rao Desai, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

    Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.

  • 19:04 (IST)

    FIFA Rankings

    India are ranked 101 on FIFA rankings while their opponents Tajikistan are at 120th spot. Syria at 85 are the highest ranked side in the tournament while DPR Korea are at 122th spot. 

    India won the previous edition of Intercontinental Cup in 2018, which was held in Mumbai. 

  • 19:01 (IST)

    The boys are already in the house. We are one hour away from live action. 

  • 18:56 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and Tajikistan at TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad. This is the first match of the tournament, while Syria and North Korea are the other two participating teams.

     

India vs Tajikistan, LIVE SCORE, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: Defending champions India take on Tajikistan in their first match on the opening day, while Syria and North Korea are the other two participating teams.

Preview: Indian football team are all set for their match against Tajikistan in the Intercontinental Cup at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Apart from defending champion India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea are the other teams in the competition. All teams will play against each other once, and the top two will make it to the final that will be played on July 17.

India vs Tajikistan, LIVE SCORE, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: Sunil Chhetri and Co aim for winning start

Intercontinental Cup 2019 will be the second international tournament for India under new coach Igor Stimac. AFP

Defender Sandesh Jhingan stated that it will create a special atmosphere in Ahmedabad if people come out in large number to support them.

"Ahmedabad is a splendid choice to host the tournament. It's a wise decision as it will help expand football across all parts of the country. I have trained in the city before recently for my club. I hope that people will come out in large numbers, support us, and create a special atmosphere," AIFF quoted Jhingan as saying.

"Earlier, the National Team has played in Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati in recent times. This time the fans in Gujarat will have their chance to stand by the Blue Tigers. The tournament is sure to will generate interest among the local fans," he added.

Defender Rahul Bheke said that the tournament will create an opportunity for the locals to cheer for the Indian side.

"It's remarkable that the Intercontinental Cup will be held for the first time in Gujarat. It provides the opportunity for the fans to come and cheer for us. We are all extremely excited," Bheke said.
Adil Khan, who made his comeback to the National Team in the King's Cup Thailand, echoed the sentiments.

"The atmosphere created by the Thai fans at the King's Cup was amazing. I am sure hope that our fans will also cheer for us at the stadium and push us forward," Khan said.

India will take on Tajikistan in the opener of Intercontinental Cup on 7 July.

With ANI inputs

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 19:10:42 IST

