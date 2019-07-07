India vs Tajikistan, LIVE SCORE, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: Chhetri scores twice; India lead 2-0

India vs Tajikistan, LIVE SCORE, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: Defending champions India take on Tajikistan in their first match on the opening day, while Syria and North Korea are the other two participating teams.

Preview: Indian football team are all set for their match against Tajikistan in the Intercontinental Cup at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Apart from defending champion India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea are the other teams in the competition. All teams will play against each other once, and the top two will make it to the final that will be played on July 17.

Defender Sandesh Jhingan stated that it will create a special atmosphere in Ahmedabad if people come out in large number to support them.

"Ahmedabad is a splendid choice to host the tournament. It's a wise decision as it will help expand football across all parts of the country. I have trained in the city before recently for my club. I hope that people will come out in large numbers, support us, and create a special atmosphere," AIFF quoted Jhingan as saying.

"Earlier, the National Team has played in Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati in recent times. This time the fans in Gujarat will have their chance to stand by the Blue Tigers. The tournament is sure to will generate interest among the local fans," he added.

Defender Rahul Bheke said that the tournament will create an opportunity for the locals to cheer for the Indian side.

"It's remarkable that the Intercontinental Cup will be held for the first time in Gujarat. It provides the opportunity for the fans to come and cheer for us. We are all extremely excited," Bheke said.

Adil Khan, who made his comeback to the National Team in the King's Cup Thailand, echoed the sentiments.

"The atmosphere created by the Thai fans at the King's Cup was amazing. I am sure hope that our fans will also cheer for us at the stadium and push us forward," Khan said.

India will take on Tajikistan in the opener of Intercontinental Cup on 7 July.

With ANI inputs

