India vs Tajikistan, LIVE SCORE, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: Chhetri scores twice; India lead 2-0

India vs Tajikistan, LIVE SCORE, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: Defending champions India take on Tajikistan in their first match on the opening day, while Syria and North Korea are the other two participating teams.
Preview: Indian football team are all set for their match against Tajikistan in the Intercontinental Cup at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.
Apart from defending champion India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea are the other teams in the competition. All teams will play against each other once, and the top two will make it to the final that will be played on July 17.
Defender Sandesh Jhingan stated that it will create a special atmosphere in Ahmedabad if people come out in large number to support them.
"Ahmedabad is a splendid choice to host the tournament. It's a wise decision as it will help expand football across all parts of the country. I have trained in the city before recently for my club. I hope that people will come out in large numbers, support us, and create a special atmosphere," AIFF quoted Jhingan as saying.
"Earlier, the National Team has played in Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati in recent times. This time the fans in Gujarat will have their chance to stand by the Blue Tigers. The tournament is sure to will generate interest among the local fans," he added.
Defender Rahul Bheke said that the tournament will create an opportunity for the locals to cheer for the Indian side.
"It's remarkable that the Intercontinental Cup will be held for the first time in Gujarat. It provides the opportunity for the fans to come and cheer for us. We are all extremely excited," Bheke said.
Adil Khan, who made his comeback to the National Team in the King's Cup Thailand, echoed the sentiments.
"The atmosphere created by the Thai fans at the King's Cup was amazing. I am sure hope that our fans will also cheer for us at the stadium and push us forward," Khan said.
India will take on Tajikistan in the opener of Intercontinental Cup on 7 July.
With ANI inputs
Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 21:00:23 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
20:58 (IST)
Here's the second goal!
20:57 (IST)
Here's the first goal!
20:48 (IST)
HALF-TIME: India 2-0 Tajikistan
There was only one minute added and it's time for the break. Hosts India lead 2-0 with Sunil Chhetri scoring both of the goals
20:43 (IST)
GOAL !
41' India 2-0 Tajikistan:
GOAL! It's Chhetri once again. He got ball in front of the post with two defenders ahead of him but managed to hit the target through them
20:40 (IST)
36' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
Gurpreet almost slipped and failed to collect the ball but Rahimov failed to take advantage of the opportunity. The followed after Adil's sliding tackle on Boboev in the box which could have been dangerous
20:34 (IST)
32' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
Tajikistan were building the pressure in front of India's box with a free-kick and corner but an offside has allowed India to get back the control of the ball
20:30 (IST)
28' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
Thapa gives away a free-kick in a dangerous position after an off the ball challenge but the set-piece is shot straight into the hands of Gurpreet
20:27 (IST)
25' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
Udanta managed to whip in a cross from right side into the box but Chhetri's header was weak and goalie collected the ball easily
20:25 (IST)
23' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
Yellow card for Bheke as he flew into a challenge on Ehson and it has been deemed mid-timed by the referee
20:23 (IST)
21' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
The ball possession stat just came up and Tajikistan had 58 percent of it so far but India have clearly had the best of the chances
20:20 (IST)
18' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
CHANCE! Mistake by debutant Narender allowed the striker to get in a one-on-one situation with the goalie Gurpreet but he could not find the target
20:14 (IST)
12' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
India fail to make anything out of the corner as it was over hit. In any case the box was full of bodies and any real opportunity was impossible
20:12 (IST)
11' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
A corner for Tajikistan after Adil Khan forces the ball out but the short corner has led to an Indian counter-attack leading to a corner for India
20:08 (IST)
4' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
GOAL! Sunil Chhetri coverts from the spot to give India the lead. The veteran scored with a cheeky panenka
20:07 (IST)
3' India 0-0 Tajikistan:
Penalty awarded to India after Chhangte is brought down in the opposition box
20:02 (IST)
1' India 0-0 Tajikistan:
Kick off! And we are underway in the first match at Ahmedabad
19:56 (IST)
Time for the national anthems. Tajikistan's national anthem will be played first followed by India's.
19:52 (IST)
What the experts have to say about tonight's match? Find out:
19:51 (IST)
The arena at Ahmedabad is buzzing!
19:48 (IST)
Tajikistan shouldn't be a threat to India. The visitors have lost their last five matches in a row but with Stimac's men still just finding their feet in this new, possession-based approach, there is a slight opportunity for an upset. As for India, the tournament should mark the beginning of their preparations for a busy qualification period for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Read Nevin Thomas' preview here.
19:38 (IST)
Tajikistan bench: Shohrukh, Zoir, Saidov, Samiev, Otabek, Alisher, Tokhir, Daler, Nozim, Solehov
19:38 (IST)
Tajikistan XI: Rustam Yatimov, Iskandar Dzhalilov, Siyovush Asrorov, Davlatmir Tabrezi, Akhtam Nazarov, Amirbek Juraboev (C), Ilhomjon Barotov, Ehson Panshanbe, Muhammadjon Rahimov, Sheriddin Boboev, Komron Tursunov
19:34 (IST)
India bench: Amrinder, Kotal, Jhingan, Jerry, Subhasish, Anas, Farukh, Kamaljit, Brandon, Pronay, Rowllin, Vinit, Jobby, Manvir. #INDTJK #HeroIC
19:34 (IST)
India starting XI: Gurpreet, Mandar, Gahlot, Adil, Bheke, Amarjit, Thapa, Sahal, Chhangte, Udanta, Chhetri
19:22 (IST)
Here are the fixtures of the tournament:
07 July: India vs Tajikistan
08 July: Syria vs DPR Korea
10 July: Tajikistan vs Syria
13 July: India vs DPR Korea
15 July: DPR Korea vs Tajikistan
16 July: India vs Syria
19 July: Final
19:10 (IST)
Here's the squad India coach Igor Stimac has picked for the tournament:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, Subhasish Bose, Narender Gahlot, Jerry Lalrinzuala.
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Mandar Rao Desai, Lallianzuala Chhangte.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.
19:04 (IST)
FIFA Rankings
India are ranked 101 on FIFA rankings while their opponents Tajikistan are at 120th spot. Syria at 85 are the highest ranked side in the tournament while DPR Korea are at 122th spot.
India won the previous edition of Intercontinental Cup in 2018, which was held in Mumbai.
19:01 (IST)
The boys are already in the house. We are one hour away from live action.
18:56 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and Tajikistan at TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad. This is the first match of the tournament, while Syria and North Korea are the other two participating teams.