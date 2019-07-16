India vs Syria, LIVE SCORE, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: India 0-0 Syria in the first half

Preview: Out of reckoning for a berth in the final after two embarrassing defeats, India would look to end the tournament with some pride when they face Syria in the last league match of Intercontinental Cup here Tuesday.
After North Korea beat Tajikistan 1-0 on Monday, the match between India and Syria on Tuesday has been rendered inconsequential as far as the home side is concerned.
For Syria, however, it will be a must win game, and a victory over India will take the West Asian country to the summit clash against Tajikistan to be played on July 19.
Despite the loss, Tajikistan booked a berth in the final as they have six points and a goal difference of plus three, ahead of North Korea, who have same six points but with a goal difference of plus one.
The North Koreans will be hoping India to beat Syria on Tuesday or ar least draw the match, as in that case, they will make it to the final. If Syria beat India, the West Asian side will also have six points and a better goal difference than North Korea, and hence will qualify for the final.
Syria have three points and a goal difference of plus one and they just need a simple win against India on Tuesday to qualify for the final.
The top two teams will qualify for the final of the four-team tournament. If two or more teams end at same point, the ranking will be decided through goal difference.
Croatian Igor Stimac has made changes in the Indian team's starting eleven more than two dozen times in the four matches at the helm since taking charge as head coach, and he is expected to continue his 'experiment' against Syria also.
He had said earlier that the Intercontinental Cup will be a preparatory platform for the upcoming 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
India began the tournament on a promising note, scoring twice in the first session against Tajikistan through captain Sunil Chhetri but let in four goals in the second half to lose the opening match 2-4. The Indian defence was completely out of sorts, committing mistakes after mistakes.
After that disappointing show in the first match, Stimac made nine changes in his starting eleven against North Korea, benching number one goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu for Amrinder Singh and bringing the likes of Udanta Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad only in the second half.
Defensive mainstay Sandesh Jhingan started the match but was replaced late in the first half after feeling pain in his leg following a tackle. It is not known whether Jhingan will play against Syria. If he does not play on Tuesday, India will be hit hard in their defence.
After North Korea pumped in three goals in the first half, India made a spirited come back in the second session but still lost 2-5 to be virtually out of contention for a berth in the final.
Stimac had still said after the heavy loss against North Korea that his players showed "courage and confidence" in the second half.
"In the second-half, we came out with heads up. We had the courage, and confidence when we decided to play football. In the first-half, we played without courage and self confidence," he had said.
"I gave the players the chance to play for India and asked them to enjoy their football. But if you do not show courage and fight, you cannot win.
"In the second-half, we started taking responsibility and created chances. We were dangerous in front of their goal. But it was difficult to keep shape and go up and down continuously. But I'm proud of the way they played," he added.
With PTI inputs
Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 20:47:19 IST
Highlights
KICKOFF!
National anthems are done, pleasantries exchanged and now it is time for football. India in their regular blue and Syria in red.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
20:35 (IST)
31' India 0-0 Syria
Was that offside? Bheke threads it through to Chhangte who makes a perfect run run between two defenders. Gets into the box and shoots with his left foot but goalkeeper Alma denies with a left handed save. Chhangte given offside! Replays suggest it wasn't though.
20:31 (IST)
29' India 0-0 Syria
Great chance for Syria to score! An aerial ball heads for the India box. Looks nothing but Narender is caught napping and it gives Al Khatib the time and space to bring the ball down. Luckily for India and Narender, the shot is wide. Huge sigh of relief for India.
20:25 (IST)
23' India 0-0 Syria
Al Hamwi with a cross from his left foot into the India box. He finds Almarmour in the centre with Gahlot and Kotal trying to close him down. Gets the header in the end but good enough height for Gurpreet to latch on.
20:23 (IST)
20' India 0-0 Syria
Pritam Kotal has the ball on the right side and tries to cut it through to the centre and have Udanta run through to try and beat the defence and the keeper. But overcooks it and the zip on the surface takes the ball out of play.
20:17 (IST)
12' India 0-0 Syria
Syria have a free kick here after a foul by Bheke. Firas Al Khatib looks ready to take it. He runs in and drives from the right foot from 32 yards onto Gurpreet's farside but goes wide! India's custodian looked confident that it was going wide. Replay suggests it may have been a corner.
20:07 (IST)
5' India 0-0 Syria
Chance for India this time! Udanta with the feign to beat the Syria defender on the line and cuts in with his left foot. Gorgeous cross and extremely dangerous. Could have been an own goal as well. Two India shirts in Sahal and Chhangte in the box who try to attack but it doesn't come off in the end. Very, very good chance for India to go ahead.
20:06 (IST)
3' India 0-0 Syria
Syria with a chance early on to make the India defence pay for lax work at the back. Quick one-two between two Syria players and the space is there to get a shot on target. But the striker with poor conversion.
19:59 (IST)
Quick preview to the India vs Syria game
19:57 (IST)
Approaching kickoff in Ahmedabad. Nevin Thomas with scenes at the moment.
19:50 (IST)
What's at stake for India
India have lost their first two games by 2-4 and 2-5 margins against Tajikistan and DPR Korea. India lead Tajikistan 2-0 at half time but let it all go from their grasp in the second 45. Against Korea, India were trailing 0-3 at the break before reducing deficit. With no wins, it is all to play for for both the players and newly installed coach Igor Stimac.
19:36 (IST)
What's at stake for Syria
Syria need to beat India. Doesn't matter how they do it, doesn't matter how many goals they score or concede. Just 3 points will do them fine. If they do win, they deny DPR Korea and go through to face Tajikistan in the final.
19:27 (IST)
Team changes by India
Igor Stimac making eight changes from the 2-5 thrashing at DPR Korea's hands. Only Kotal, Amarjit and Chhetri retaining their place in the playing XI. Rahul Bheke in the centre of defence it seems with Gahlot and Mandar coming back in after the loss against Tajikistan.
19:21 (IST)
Syria fans full of noise.
19:19 (IST)
The venue: The Arena/transStadia/EKA Arena. However you like to call it.
19:11 (IST)
19:02 (IST)
This is how India will lineup against Syria:
19:01 (IST)
India look for first win
India were in the running, mathematically at least, for the final. But those hopes were dashed when DPR Korea beat Tajikistan 1-0 on Monday. Now, Syria will have something to play for. India, though, have pride to play for. Nevin Thomas is in Ahmedabad for the Intercontinental Cup and he has the preview.
16:18 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and Syria. India are out of reckoning for a berth in the final but Syria could still qualify and for that they need a win tonight.