SUBSTITIONS
India make a double change: Anirudh Thapa and Liston Colaco go off for Farukh Choudhary, Sahal Abdul Samad
Follow blog for live score and updates from India vs Sri Lanka in the SAFF Championship in Maldives.
HALF TIME!
India and Sri Lanka are goalless after 45 minutes. Only real chance in the first half falling to Liston who failed to convert
Sri Lanka XI
Sujan, Chameera, Harsha, Duckson, Charitha, Supan, Asikur, De Silva, Hamilton, Razeek, Kavindu
60'
Chance! Opportunities piling up for India. Mandar Rao with a left footed cross from the left, hit low and invites the Indian attackers to go for it. Anirudh Thapa is at the front post and tries to steer it towards the goal but doesn't get the contact he wanted. Gets a deflection and goes for a corner. There, India create another chance but the header goes wide
45'
India pile on the pressure on Sri Lanka. Some neat passing earns them a corner. And then two more after persisent pressure by India. On the final corner, Subhasish Bose gets head to it but is not in a good position to control it. Once again, a chance goes over. Four minutes added on
India vs Sri Lanka, SAFF Championship: India will look to get their act together in the SAFF Championship when they face Sri Lanka in their second fixture on Thursday. Blue Tigers got the tournament underway with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Bangladesh.
India took the lead against Bangladesh, dominated the early proceedings and should have seen the game home. With Bangla Tigers reduced to 10-men, India had the opportunity to add to Sunil Chhetri's strike but passive play allowed Bangladesh to get the equaliser from a corner.
Sri Lanka come into the fixture against India after two defeats where they conceded four goals and scored two.
Chhetri is just one goal shy of the iconic Pele in terms of international goals scored and a struggling Sri Lanka will be a great opportunity to add to his tally. But he would need support from others in doing so.
Coach Igor Stimac didn't mince words in lambasting the side for dropping two points.
"We have analysed our game against Bangladesh and we are not happy with the final result. We are two points from what we have to have in our kitty," Stimac said at the pre-match conference.
The 37-year-old Chhetri is set to appear in his fifth SAFF Championship and before its kick off, he took a walk down the memory lane and picked his favourites from the tournament during a chat with the AIFF.
Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and hosts Maldives are the other teams in the championship. Each team plays each other once with the top two teams qualifying for the final.
Here's all you need to know about catching live action of India vs Sri Lanka match in SAFF Championship