Follow blog for live score and updates from India vs Sri Lanka in the SAFF Championship in Maldives.

Auto refresh feeds

India and Sri Lanka are goalless after 45 minutes. Only real chance in the first half falling to Liston who failed to convert

Suresh Singh goes into the referee's book now for a late challenge on Duckson. Late and has his studs showing into the Sri Lanka player

India pile on the pressure on Sri Lanka. Some neat passing earns them a corner. And then two more after persisent pressure by India. On the final corner, Subhasish Bose gets head to it but is not in a good position to control it. Once again, a chance goes over. Four minutes added on

India and Sri Lanka are goalless after 45 minutes. Only real chance in the first half falling to Liston who failed to convert

Sri Lanka get the second half going. Igor Stimac makes a change at the break: Suresh Singh goes out for Yasir Mohammad

Anirudh Thapa with a pass down the left to Liston, who dispatches a a cross into the middle of the box. Udanta Singh darts into the area but is just inches away from getting to it

Yasir already proving to be a welcome change for India. Bright and full of energy, dictating things in the middle of the park. And most importantly, moving the ball swifter than the rest

Half a chance for India. Chhetri to Liston who dinks it forward to Udanta Singh who plays it in the centre of the Sri Lankan box but unfortunately no Indian goes for that ball. Charitha defends and chests it for the keeper.

Chance! Opportunities piling up for India. Mandar Rao with a left footed cross from the left, hit low and invites the Indian attackers to go for it. Anirudh Thapa is at the front post and tries to steer it towards the goal but doesn't get the contact he wanted. Gets a deflection and goes for a corner. There, India create another chance but the header goes wide

India vs Sri Lanka, SAFF Championship: India will look to get their act together in the SAFF Championship when they face Sri Lanka in their second fixture on Thursday. Blue Tigers got the tournament underway with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Bangladesh.

India took the lead against Bangladesh, dominated the early proceedings and should have seen the game home. With Bangla Tigers reduced to 10-men, India had the opportunity to add to Sunil Chhetri's strike but passive play allowed Bangladesh to get the equaliser from a corner.

Sri Lanka come into the fixture against India after two defeats where they conceded four goals and scored two.

Chhetri is just one goal shy of the iconic Pele in terms of international goals scored and a struggling Sri Lanka will be a great opportunity to add to his tally. But he would need support from others in doing so.

Coach Igor Stimac didn't mince words in lambasting the side for dropping two points.

"We have analysed our game against Bangladesh and we are not happy with the final result. We are two points from what we have to have in our kitty," Stimac said at the pre-match conference.