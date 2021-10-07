Follow blog for live score and updates from India vs Sri Lanka in the SAFF Championship in Maldives.
India take on Sri Lanka in their second SAFF Championship encounter. Image: AIFF
India vs Sri Lanka, SAFF Championship: India will look to get their act together in the SAFF Championship when they face Sri Lanka in their second fixture on Thursday. Blue Tigers got the tournament underway with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Bangladesh.
India took the lead against Bangladesh, dominated the early proceedings and should have seen the game home. With Bangla Tigers reduced to 10-men, India had the opportunity to add to Sunil Chhetri's strike but passive play allowed Bangladesh to get the equaliser from a corner.
Sri Lanka come into the fixture against India after two defeats where they conceded four goals and scored two.
Chhetri is just one goal shy of the iconic Pele in terms of international goals scored and a struggling Sri Lanka will be a great opportunity to add to his tally. But he would need support from others in doing so.
Coach Igor Stimac didn't mince words in lambasting the side for dropping two points.
"We have analysed our game against Bangladesh and we are not happy with the final result. We are two points from what we have to have in our kitty," Stimac said at the pre-match conference.