India and Sri Lanka are goalless after 45 minutes. Only real chance in the first half falling to Liston who failed to convert

India and Sri Lanka remain goalless after 100 minutes of football. Worryingly for India, seven-time SAFF Championship winners, they are yet to get a winner. Sri Lanka, after two defeats, gets a draw to salvage some pride. Blue Tigers, the far superior side on paper, look toothless after two games.

India have the ball in the back of the net but it won't count. There was a foul before the left footed shot by Farukh Chaudhary found the goal. No real protest on this one. A couple of seconds earlier, Igor Stimac went into the book for protesting against the time wasting tactics by the Sri Lanka players. And lo-and-behold, now the Lanka keeper Sujan is booked for taking a long time to take a free kick.

Corner for India, Sunil Chhetri fails to control, it falls to Farukh Chaudhary and his shot from outside the area goes over.

India getting close. Cross from outside the area into Sunil Chhetri who looks to find a fellow blue shirt but it is blocked away for a corner. From the corner, it falls to Subhasish Bose at the far post but he blazes it over

Referee has the board up and eight minutes added on. Justified considering the changes and disruptions for bookings

India win a free kick and goalkeeper Gurpreet sends it long. Subhasish nods it into Manvir's in the box, but Sri Lanka keeper Sujan Perera collects it. A moment later, another cross comes in and this time the keeper is clattered into as bodies pile up.

Cross? Shot? Desperte ball from the left is controlled by Farukh who tries to lob the goalkeeper but the ball is plucked by the Lanka keeper

India dominate the possession, earn bucketload of corners but have nothing substantial to get a goal. A solitary shot on target is not going to cut it.

India have two more games to go: against Nepal (10 October) and hosts Maldives (13 October) to try and make the next round. India of the old would cruise past games and win even when they played badly. Now, not so much. Need massive improvement to get past teams in the South East Asia region now. Until then, goodbye!

India vs Sri Lanka, SAFF Championship: India will look to get their act together in the SAFF Championship when they face Sri Lanka in their second fixture on Thursday. Blue Tigers got the tournament underway with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Bangladesh.

India took the lead against Bangladesh, dominated the early proceedings and should have seen the game home. With Bangla Tigers reduced to 10-men, India had the opportunity to add to Sunil Chhetri's strike but passive play allowed Bangladesh to get the equaliser from a corner.

Sri Lanka come into the fixture against India after two defeats where they conceded four goals and scored two.

Chhetri is just one goal shy of the iconic Pele in terms of international goals scored and a struggling Sri Lanka will be a great opportunity to add to his tally. But he would need support from others in doing so.

Coach Igor Stimac didn't mince words in lambasting the side for dropping two points.

"We have analysed our game against Bangladesh and we are not happy with the final result. We are two points from what we have to have in our kitty," Stimac said at the pre-match conference.