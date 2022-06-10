South Africa rode on an exceptional batting from David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen to clinch a 7-wicket win against India after chasing down a record total of 212 runs.

Beginning the chase, the Proteas lost wicket at regular intervals and were 81/3 when Miller and van der Dussen came in for the rescue. While van der Dussen struggled a bit initially, Miller continued his form and began to dominate the Indian bowlers right from the beginning.

The two batters eventually put up an unbeaten stand of 131 runs for the fourth wicket and also notched up individual fifties.

Talking about the game, India skipper Rishabh Pant expressed disappointment and admitted that they had enough total on the board.

"We had enough on the board, but I think we were a little off with the execution. But sometimes you got to give credit to the opposition. Miller and RvD batted well. Slower balls were working when we batted, but the wicket got better in the second innings. Mostly we executed our plans (to Miller) but the wicket got better and better. We were very happy with the total but next time we are in a similar situation we will do better," he said after the match.

Earlier, after being put into bat, India posted 211/4 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan struck 76 off 48 while Hardik Pandya chipped in with 31* off 12.

South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

