India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan named skipper for ODIs as BCCI announces 16-man squad
Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain for the series, while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are India’s designated wicketkeepers, while uncapped Mukesh Kumar, who scalped nine wickets in the recent unofficial Test series against New Zealand ‘A’, is also named in the squad.
Shikhar Dhawan was announced as India skipper for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on 6 October, as the BCCI announced the 16-man squad for the same.
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming three-match Mastercard ODI series against South Africa,” the BCCI said in a statement on Sunday.
Team India squad for South Africa ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.
