India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Who said what on Twitter as Men in Blue seal another series win
Indian batters were at their ruthless best with Suryakumar Yadav and opener KL Rahul leading the charge as they defeated South Africa by 16 runs despite David Miller's unbeaten century in the second T20I to clinch the thee-match series
India defeated South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series to take a 2-0 lead. After being put into bat, the Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put on a partnership of 96 runs for the first wicket before the skipper got out for 43 off 37.
KL on the other side, scored 57 off 28. Later, it was Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli who thoroughly dominated the South African bowling unit and put up a stand of 102 runs for the third wicket before a mix-up in the middle cost SKY his wicket. The right-handed batter struck 61 off 22 while Kohli remained unbeaten at 49 off 28 as India posted 237/3 in 20 overs.
Some knock Davey @DavidMillerSA12 #INDvsSA
— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) October 2, 2022
— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) October 2, 2022
Great game. Terrific atmosphere. Thank you Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/pId8ITMQRA
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 2, 2022
Demolition Men #INDvSA #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/tZJlIMbo9c
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 2, 2022
Good win for India, but concerns About bowling enhanced. In Bumrah’s absence, attack looks mediocre. SA bowled poorly and de Kock was off colour, match would have been much closer. MOM? Usually star performer for winning team is the pick, but Between Miller & SKY it’s a toss up
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 2, 2022
A knock to remember #INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/Es7TrEADKJ
— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 2, 2022
Another good contest and another series in the bag. ✌️#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/UFxff3vpXn
— DK (@DineshKarthik) October 2, 2022
Violence?
On Gandhi Jayanti?
Against South Africa?! #INDvSA
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 2, 2022
No context #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/tAdcbVVaV3
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 2, 2022
In reply, the visitors lost a couple of early wickets and were 1/2 before Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram provided some resistance with a 46-run stand. But the highlight of the innings was David Miller’s ton who hammered 106* in just 47 deliveries. Though, the left-hander’s efforts went in vain as South Africa could only manage 221/3 in the allotted 20 overs. De Kock also remained unbeaten at 69 off 48.
