India vs Qatar LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Football Match Live Telecast

Doha: A heart-breaking loss in the campaign-opener has dented their chances of moving ahead and the Indian football team faces another uphill task when it takes on Asian champion Qatar in its most difficult match of the World Cup second round qualifiers on Tuesday.

India let in two goals in the last eight minutes after taking an early lead to lose their opening match against Oman on 5 September in Guwahati.

Ranked 62nd in the world, Qatar will start Tuesday's Group E match against 103-ranked India as overwhelming favourites. They will look to claim their second consecutive win after crushing Afghanistan 6-0 in their opening match on 5 September.

The World Cup hosts have improved by leaps and bounds in the last few years. They won the Asian Cup in the UAE earlier this year and they gave good competition to the top South American sides in the recent Copa America where they took part on invitation.

India have also shown improvement in recent times as was seen during the Asian Cup in January where they gave scares to the likes of the UAE and Bahrain and missed qualifying for the knock-out round by a whisker.

Historically, Qatar have been the dominant side, having won three out of four official matches played against India. One match ended in a draw.

The last time the two sides played an official match was in September 2007 in the World Cup qualifiers where Qatar had thrashed India 6-0.

India defeated Qatar 2-1 in Doha in 2011 in a friendly but that match was not considered an official game as India made more substitutions than the rules allowed.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Qatar match:

Where will India vs Qatar match be played?

The India vs Qatar match will be played in Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

What time will India vs Qatar match start?

The India vs Qatar match will start at 10 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Qatar match?

The India vs Qatar match will be will be telecast on Star Sports India Network.

How to watch India vs Qatar match online?

The India vs Qatar match can be streamed live on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI