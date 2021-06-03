Catch the LIVE score and updates from FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification match between India and Qatar

Auto refresh feeds

Stay tuned as we will bring you all the updates from the game.

India need to win at least two from their remaining three games to finish third in the group and book an automatic spot in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers.

Igor Stimac's team is up against World Cup-bound Qatar so it could be a painful 90 odd minutes but they will take inspiration from what happened the last time these two sides met. The Indian team showcased great courage to pull off a goalless draw against Qatar.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying match between India and Qatar taking place at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Under Stimac, the team struggled to execute their plan on the field. Often, the players didn’t really look comfortable with their roles and lack of control was very evident. The head coach didn’t do enough to make his players play as a team.

Preview: Their preparation was far from ideal but India would take inspiration from the draw against Asian champions Qatar in 2019 when they face the same opponents in the second-leg match of the joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

India had held mighty Qatar 0-0 in September 2019 here, a result considered as one of the best for the side in recent times.

But India are playing their home match here as the Qatari capital was chosen as the centralised venue for all the remaining Group E matches after the qualifiers were halted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's performance, however, has gone south since then while Qatar, the group toppers, have come into Thursday match on a high.

They beat Luxembourg (1-0) and Azerbaijan (2-1) and played out a 1-1 draw against Ireland in the international friendly matches in March.

India are coming into this match after a demoralising 0-6 drubbing against the UAE in an international friendly in March.

On top of that, India's preparation has been hit hard as they had to cancel a national camp scheduled in early May in Kolkata. The team reached here on 19 May only to find that the players would not get the facilities they would have wanted.

Stimac himself had expressed the frustration, saying that it was "not an ideal preparation" for the World Cup qualifiers.

On the positive side, Stimac will have the chance to field a full strength Indian team after a long time with all the core players available for selection and without injury concern.

That 2019 match against Qatar did not have talisman Sunil Chhteri due to a viral fever and his return will surely boost the confidence of the young Indian side.

Chhetri also missed the two international friendlies in March, including the one against UAE, as he was recovering from COVID-19 infection.

"Qatar are one of the top teams in Asia. They have had some decent results against top European and South American teams in the recent past," Chhetri said.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Apuia, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.

With inputs from PTI

Click here to know when and where to watch India vs Qatar