India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: 'Rohit Sharma is not enjoying captaincy,' feels Shoaib Akhtar
India have won both their matches under Rohit Sharma's captaincy at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 but has scored just 33 runs so far and Shoaib Akhtar feels the Indian star is 'stuck as a captain'.
Former Pakistan express pacer Shoaib Akhtar opined that Indian captain Rohit Sharma is out of form because he’s not enjoying captaincy at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. India have won both their matches under Rohit Sharma at the tournament in Group A and are all set to face Pakistan in the Super 4 stages on Sunday.
However, Rohit’s bat has remained silent in both the games with an aggregate of 33 runs. The 35-year-old batter scored mere 12 runs against Pakistan, followed by a 21-run knock against minnows Hong Kong.
“I think Rohit Sharma is stuck as a captain,” said Akhtar on his YouTube channel. “He doesn’t seem to be enjoying it, and he is taking a lot of pressure, so he is out of form.”
The 47-year-old Rawalpindi Express, who holds the record of fastest delivery recorded, felt Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is a better fit as a captain as he recently led Gujarat Titans to a title in their maiden IPL season.
“Hardik Pandya is a significant factor after he recovered from a back injury. He guided his team [Gujarat Titans] to IPL 2022 trophy as captain, and he is a powerful contender to be captain for T20I,” Akhtar said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India vs Pakistan LIVE score & updates Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: IND 11/0 after 1 over vs PAK
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the match between India and Pakistan. Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first
Asia Cup 2022: India, Pakistan fined for slow-over rate in their opening clash
Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Hardik Pandya anchors Men in Blue to win in thriller
India started off the Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a positive note as they defeated Pakistan