Former Pakistan express pacer Shoaib Akhtar opined that Indian captain Rohit Sharma is out of form because he’s not enjoying captaincy at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. India have won both their matches under Rohit Sharma at the tournament in Group A and are all set to face Pakistan in the Super 4 stages on Sunday.

However, Rohit’s bat has remained silent in both the games with an aggregate of 33 runs. The 35-year-old batter scored mere 12 runs against Pakistan, followed by a 21-run knock against minnows Hong Kong.

“I think Rohit Sharma is stuck as a captain,” said Akhtar on his YouTube channel. “He doesn’t seem to be enjoying it, and he is taking a lot of pressure, so he is out of form.”

The 47-year-old Rawalpindi Express, who holds the record of fastest delivery recorded, felt Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is a better fit as a captain as he recently led Gujarat Titans to a title in their maiden IPL season.

“Hardik Pandya is a significant factor after he recovered from a back injury. He guided his team [Gujarat Titans] to IPL 2022 trophy as captain, and he is a powerful contender to be captain for T20I,” Akhtar said.

