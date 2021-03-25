India vs Oman, Match Highlights: Manvir Singh's equaliser sees India grind out draw under immense pressure

Catch the LIVE score and updates from the friendly match between India and Oman

Here's how India will line up for the match!

Oman rage forward on the left flank and a neat one-two passage puts Al Aghbari in a good crossing position on the byline. He drills a cross into the six-yard box, where Chinglensana, while attempting to clear it, can only manage to scuff the ball into his own net off of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

GOAL FOR OMAN! Chinglensana PUTS THROUGH HIS OWN NET!

Additionally, India have looked very tentative in possession and have barely managed to stitch together any passes - something that has only allowed Oman to tighten the screw. In fact, it would not be an overstatement to suggest that the Indians are lucky to be just a goal behind at half time. Stimac might have plenty to ponder and might have to make changes (both tactically and in terms of personnel) to change the tide of this contest.

MANVIR SINGH PUTS INDIA BACK ON LEVEL TERMS WITH A WONDERFUL HEADED FINISH! The attacker is fed in by Bipin Singh, who did really well to swivel and send in a dangerous cross that is headed home from close range.

Latest change for India! Lallianzuala Chhangte comes on! He replaces Akash Mishra

Oman foray down the right flank again and fire a low cross towards the front post, where Chinglensana intercepts and sets in motion a counter attack. The move stagnates a little and in the end, comes to nothing as Oman get a throw in, deep inside their own half

Manvir collects the ball on the right flank and looks to pick out Yasir as the latter makes a late run towards the box. However, the ball is a little loose and Oman regain possession

India give the ball away inside their own half. How many times have we said that today, eh? Oman, courtesy Al Kaabi make the most of it and fashion a crossing opportunity. The initial cross comes to nothing but Oman recycle the ball and feed their striker in the inside right channel. The forward sets himself up and then lashes a shot well over the bar

Ashutosh barges into an Oman player on the right flank and gives away an unnecessary free-kick. Oman crowd the Indian penalty box but fail to reap the rewards as the delivery is straight into the midriff of the Indian keeper. No damage done!

India squander possession inside their own half and that is a massive mistake, considering most of the players are tiring. Oman try to prize open the Indian defence but encounter a huge block of Indian players as they only manage to get a corner for their efforts

A minimum of two minutes to be added on!

Oman launch the corner deep into Indian territory. Al Aghbari gets on the end of it but in the process of controlling it, handles the ball, meaning that India have a bit of respite as the clock ticks down

Oman launch a long throw into the box. However, India deal with it relatively well. Oman fashion themselves a crossing opportunity on the left flank but the Indian defenders are adept enough to head the ball away to safety!

Additionally, the result might have massive significance for Igor Stimac as he looks to ingrain his philosophy on the side. While there were a couple of shaky moments, he would largely be impressed by the way his side fought back and played braver football in the second half. Furthermore, considering that India were playing international football after 15 months, one feels Stimac might not be too displeased with the outcome

India began the game very tentatively and were lucky to be just a goal behind at the break. Post the restart, the Blue Tigers were a lot more adventurous and constantly attacked down both flanks. Just before the hour mark, they were rewarded when Manvir Singh got on the end of Bipin Singh's cross and restored parity. After drawing level, India defended a lot better, with Chinglensana Singh pulling off a couple of incredible blocks and interceptions. The substitutes, including Apuia also adjusted to the tempo well and ensured that the Blue Tigers came away from the game with a draw, despite being the second-best outfit for large swathes of the encounter.

Plenty of new faces in the Indian football team as the side prepares to face a tough test against Oman in a friendly at the Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

Head coach Igor Stimac's team has an average age of just over 24 with many youngsters making their way to the national team after impressive performance in the Indian Super League. The team, however, will be missing their captain Sunil Chhetri as he's recovering from COVID-19 .

Stimac said he has told the players to express themselves and play free and fearless football.

"We wanted to give them the experience of playing stronger teams, that will give them more confidence and fearlessness in future. I have told them there should not be any pressure on them," Stimac said ahead of the match.

"We are not obsessed with results."

Talking about Oman, Stimac said, "I have seen their match against Jordan. They are a really physical side, well organised and really patient. We also have worked hard and we expect a good game tomorrow."

Oman are coming into Thursday's match after playing out a goalless draw with Jordan on Saturday.

After Thursday's match, India will play UAE in their second friendly, which is scheduled on Monday, 29 March.

Indian squad:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef, Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco.

With inputs from PTI