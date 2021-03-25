India vs Oman, LIVE football score: Igor Stimac's team faces tough test in first friendly

Catch the LIVE score and updates from the friendly match between India and Oman

Here's how India will line up for the match!

Igor Stimac's Indian side will feature in an international game after more than a year due to the pandemic. They will face a tough battle against Oman, who have defeated India twice in recent matches. India will be missing their captain and striker Sunil Chhetri so there will be pressure on the team. Stimac said the team will not be bothered about result but will look to play 'fearless' football.

Plenty of new faces in the Indian football team as the side prepares to face a tough test against Oman in a friendly at the Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

Head coach Igor Stimac's team has an average age of just over 24 with many youngsters making their way to the national team after impressive performance in the Indian Super League. The team, however, will be missing their captain Sunil Chhetri as he's recovering from COVID-19 .

Stimac said he has told the players to express themselves and play free and fearless football.

"We wanted to give them the experience of playing stronger teams, that will give them more confidence and fearlessness in future. I have told them there should not be any pressure on them," Stimac said ahead of the match.

"We are not obsessed with results."

Talking about Oman, Stimac said, "I have seen their match against Jordan. They are a really physical side, well organised and really patient. We also have worked hard and we expect a good game tomorrow."

Oman are coming into Thursday's match after playing out a goalless draw with Jordan on Saturday.

After Thursday's match, India will play UAE in their second friendly, which is scheduled on Monday, 29 March.

Indian squad:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef, Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco.

