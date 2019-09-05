India vs Oman, Highlights, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Football Match: Al Mandhar scores twice as Oman beat hosts

Preview: India face Oman in their first 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match in Guwahati on Thursday. This match would be coach Igor Stimac's biggest test till date.
Stimac did not have the best start as an Indian coach. India finished third in the King's Cup followed by a disappointing display in the Intercontinental Cup at home.
The task is going to get tougher as India embark on a new journey.
Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said the team has to play as a unit and without fear.
"We have to play together as a team, and without fear. Getting off to a good start will be really important," Sandhu said.
"That's what we do – we play to win. We will play to our strengths, and look to keep the opposition at bay. Hopefully, we can get off to a good start and pick up the maximum points to start off the qualifiers," he added.
The last encounter between Oman and India was a goalless draw in Abu Dhabi in a friendly game in December 2018.
"Of course, it is good to keep in mind what happened when we last faced Oman. However, it is also important to focus on the job ahead of us. We need to make sure we put on a good show in front of our home crowd in Guwahati," Sandhu said.
The Blue Tigers attended a preparatory camp in Goa before playing facing Oman. The team has also played five international matches as the build-up to the tournament since head coach Igor Stimac took charge.
"A lot has changed, we have a new squad, a new set of players and a different coach. On the pitch, we are trying to implement the style of play asked by the coach and put our best foot forward. Off the pitch, it has been pretty much the same, which is a good thing as you want to continue the good things that have been happening off the field," Sandhu said.
"Oman are a good team and have very talented players. The whole team is looking forward to playing against them. Personally, I would miss Ali al Habsi. Our friendship goes back a long way, and watching him play was always a good sight," he added.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the India vs Oman match:
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 21:40:49 IST
Here's Oman's starting XI:
Faiyz (GK), Raed, Abdulaziz, Saad, Al Mahaijri, Al Mandhar, Al Busaidi, Al Musallami, Salaah, Al Gheilani, Harib.
So, bit surprising playing XI from Igor Stimac. Sahal Abdul Samad, Chhangte and Vinit Rai are all benched. Brandon Fernandes and Rowllin Borges start on the midfield. At the back, it will be Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan and Subhasish Bose.
Caution seems to be the motive, at least till first-half. Sahal and Chhangte will probably come in the second-half to make impact.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
21:40 (IST)
It's a difficult result to take for Igor Stimac and the Indian football team. They were leading for most part of the match but Al Mandhar snatched the victory with two sublime finishes. India, as Stimac said, deserved at least a point from the match. Football can give you unlimited joy but can also be cruel at times.
Much difficult task ahead for India as they travel to Qatar to play 2022 World Cup hosts on 10 September.
Hope you've enjoyed the coverage of the match. See you soon!
21:22 (IST)
Full-time, INDIA 1-2 OMAN
Al Mandhar the hero of the match. Scores two superb goals to turn the match around for Oman. They are still unbeaten under Erwin Koeman. India did try their best but it's not enough.
21:18 (IST)
90' INDIA 1-2 OMAN
21:17 (IST)
86' INDIA 1-1 OMAN
Brilliant block from Sandesh Jhingan. The Indian defender covers good ground and dives to make sure Oman don't score their second.
21:14 (IST)
83' INDIA 1-1 OMAN
21:10 (IST)
82' INDIA 1-1 OMAN
21:06 (IST)
78' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
Well, India make their second change. Manvir comes in to replace Ashique in the attack.
21:05 (IST)
75' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
21:02 (IST)
73' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
21:00 (IST)
72' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
20:56 (IST)
67' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
20:53 (IST)
65' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
20:49 (IST)
60' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
20:47 (IST)
58' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
20:43 (IST)
54' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
20:41 (IST)
52' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
20:37 (IST)
48' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
As expected, Oman quickly on the attack. They force two early corner but nothing comes out of them.
20:34 (IST)
45' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
The second-half is underway in Guwahati. Sunil Chhetri's goal is the difference between both the teams so far. One change for Oman. Al Ghassani replaces Saleh.
20:32 (IST)
INDIA 1-0 OMAN
Hopefully, the team will not just sit back and defend, like they would do it in the Constantine era. Stimac has a good bench strength with the likes of Chhangte and Sahal raring to go and make an impact. One more goal for India and they can really think about taking all the points. Oman will come hard, especially in the early stages of the second-half.
20:20 (IST)
Half-time, INDIA 1-0 OMAN
20:16 (IST)
43' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
20:11 (IST)
38' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
20:07 (IST)
35' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
20:04 (IST)
31' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
20:00 (IST)
26' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
19:56 (IST)
24' INDIA 1-0 OMAN
19:52 (IST)
20' INDIA 0-0 OMAN
Another chance for India from a corner. This time, Sandesh Jhingan wins the header but the ball is above and wide. India have upped the ante in the last five minutes.
19:51 (IST)
19' INDIA 0-0 OMAN
19:47 (IST)
15' INDIA 0-0 OMAN
19:45 (IST)
13' INDIA 0-0 OMAN
19:41 (IST)
9' INDIA 0-0 OMAN
First shot on the goal by Oman. Good final pass and the shot is taken well byy Al-Aziz but Gurpreet blocks it and then the defenders clear the danger. Oman now dominating the possession.
19:36 (IST)
4' INDIA 0-0 OMAN
19:35 (IST)
3' INDIA 0-0 OMAN
19:31 (IST)
1' INDIA 0-0 OMAN
So the national anthems and handshakes are done and we have a kick-off.
India start off the proceedings in the middle.
19:25 (IST)
India have never beaten their opponents in the five previous meetings. The last time they met Oman, it was in a warm-up match before the AFC Asian Cup, which ended in a goalless draw.
19:17 (IST)
Here's Oman's starting XI:
Faiyz (GK), Raed, Abdulaziz, Saad, Al Mahaijri, Al Mandhar, Al Busaidi, Al Musallami, Salaah, Al Gheilani, Harib.
19:14 (IST)
Looking at the line-up, it seems Stimac has gone with 4-2-3-1. Chhetri or Ashique will be the lone man up front. In the defence, Sandesh and Bheke will mostly be the centre-back pairing with Adil and Subhasish occupying in full-backs role.
19:07 (IST)
The teams are in!
18:51 (IST)
There's no denying that Oman will pose plenty of problems to India and they obviously start as favourites. India's chances will depend on their ability to frustrate their opponents and capitalise on the mistakes. A draw could be a good result for India, considering this is the first match of the qualifiers and Indian players lack the match practice, but clinching a victory is not an impossible target.
Read our preview of the match here.
18:43 (IST)
18:38 (IST)
Here's the starting line-up of the Indian team:
18:28 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier between India and Oman at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
After being drawn in Group E of the qualifiers, Igor Stimac's Indian side will begin their campaign against higher-ranked Oman, It's going to be a tough task for Indians against a better team but Stimac will hope his side will give their best and earn a positive result. Tough doesn't mean it's impossible.
Oman are coming into the match as favourites and they will look to clinch all the points with a victory.
We will get you all the updates from the match so stay tuned!