India vs New Zealand: 'Top class show', Twitterati all praise for Men in Blue after being crowned new No 1 ODI side
Here's how Twitterati reacted to India completing a clean sweep against New Zealand in the ODI series.
Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit attacking centuries to help India sweep the one-day international series against New Zealand with a 90-run victory in the third match on Tuesday.
Rohit (101) and Gill (112) put on 212 for the opening wicket in Indore to guide the hosts to 385-9 after being invited to bat first in Indore.
In reply, Devon Conway’s 138 was in vain as India bowled out New Zealand for 295 in 41.2 overs for their second successive 3-0 whitewash and go top of the ODI rankings.
Rohit, who recorded his first ODI century since January 2020, and Gill stood out in the highest opening partnership by any team against the Kiwis in the 50-over format, surpassing the 201-run stand of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir in 2009.
New Zealand’s bowlers hit back after the pair’s departure as India slipped to 293-5 before Hardik Pandya took charge, boosting the total with a 38-ball 54.
Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets for India, Yuzvendra Chahal two, while Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik picked one wicket each.
Twitterati were full of praise for India’s series victory:
Kulcha returns on the field
Loved bowling alongside my brother today #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/NLqBFXGKnn
— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 24, 2023
Ladies & gentlemen, meet the new No.1 ODI team in the world! #ICCRankings #TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/sP7MVIkyOP
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 24, 2023
From white-washing Sri Lanka in ODIs earlier this month to clean-sweeping the #BlackCaps similarly, this has been an absolute cracker of a start to 2023. Congratulations #TeamIndia on becoming the No. 1 ICC Men's ODI Team! @BCCI #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/ykihUcdoXJ
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 24, 2023
Congrats to Team India on becoming the No. 1 ODI side in the world! Successive 3-0 series sweeps, Rohit back among the hundreds and Shubman continues to dazzle. It's early days yet, but the signs are most encouraging in a World Cup year. Onwards and upwards! #IndvsNZ pic.twitter.com/5RenZ6mgJL
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 24, 2023
Team India are now the new No.1 in ODIs. #INDvNZ #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/9ciYNYKYMh
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 24, 2023
Top class show by to sweep ODI series. Getting no.1 ranking is cherry on cake. Barring first game, India on top right through. NZ weakened by Williamson and Southee not available, but does not dilute India’s command all round performance.
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 24, 2023
