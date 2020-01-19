India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2020, LIVE SCORE, Hockey Match: Hosts guilty of missing chances in first quarter

Preview: After trouncing the Netherlands in the first match, India will look maintain their winning momentum in the second home match of the FIH Pro League against the Dutch at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
On Saturday, Manpreet Singh-led India thrashed their opponents 5-2.
Gurjant Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Lalit Upadhyay scored for India. Dragflicker Rupinder netted a brace for the team.
Playing against the world number three, the hosts dominated the game from the very first minute as Gurjant Singh opened the scoring for India before the completion of one minute.
India remain on the attacking mode despite having the lead and tried to build the scoring opportunities.
In the 12th minute, Rupinder has created a two-goal cushion for India. Two minutes later Jip Janssen has got the Netherlands their first goal.
Meanwhile, the Dutch team earned three back-to-back penalty corners but failed to convert it to a goal.
The visitors ended the deadlock in the 28th minute and Jeroen Hertzberger scored the equaliser. The half-time scoreline read as 2-2.
In the third quarter, forward Mandeep netted the ball and gave the side much-needed relief with 3-2 lead. The hosts had control of the game and kept on penetrating the Dutch circle.
Lalit's late goal doubled the lead for India in the 36th minute. In the fourth quarter, the only goal scored was from the Rupinder's stick in the early minute. No other goals were scored in the match further and the full-time scoreline read as 5-2.
Lalit was awarded the player of the match for his stunning performance in the game. India will again take on the Netherlands at here on 19 January.
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date: Jan 19, 2020 17:26:03 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
17:26 (IST)
First QT: IND 0-0 NED
17:22 (IST)
First QT: IND 0-0 NED
17:21 (IST)
First QT: IND 0-0 NED
17:18 (IST)
First QT: IND 0-0 NED
17:16 (IST)
First QT: IND 0-0 NED
17:14 (IST)
First QT: IND 0-0 NED
17:13 (IST)
First QT: IND 0-0 NED
17:11 (IST)
First QT: IND 0-0 NED
Right then. We are done with the toss and the national anthems. The second match between India and the Dutch is underway at the Kalinga Stadium.
17:04 (IST)
Graham Reid
"If you see the numbers, it was an even game yesterday. We let them into our defence quite a few times and we will have to change that today."
16:56 (IST)
The hockey team got their referrals spot on yesterday!
16:49 (IST)
The starting line-up of the Indian team
16:40 (IST)
India head coach Graham Reid
"The third quarter was really good and it was a really good effort today. I'm very happy with the results but we don't get to carried away with that win. For me, it was a semifinal today and tomorrow will be a final," Reid told reporters after last night's match.
16:27 (IST)
India's speed, accuracy too hot to handle for Dutch as hosts canter to memorable win
If everything went to plan for India, it was also a day when six out of six referrals were called correctly by the Indians. The last time, India had beaten Holland 5-2 in a tournament was at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics when both teams met to decide the 5th/6th playoff.
Read the analysis of the last match here.
16:18 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIH Pro League match between India and the Netherlands. India put out a dominating show in the first match yesterday, beating the higher-ranked side 5-2. They will look to maintain their momentum, but it's going to be tough. The Dutch will come hard and will look for revenge after last night's humiliation.
Let's see what we have in store. We will get you all the updates from the match so stay tuned.